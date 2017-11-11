Where is This?

The cacao tree, which produces beans used in making chocolate, was grown by the Olmecs over 4000 years ago. The Aztecs and Mayans concocted a bitter, spicy ceremonial drink, which Cortez sent to Spain for their royalty.

Stroll the cobblestone streets, typical of Spanish Colonial architecture, while absorbing the sights, smells and sounds of daily life of Puerto Vallarta. Visit markets, historic buildings, and workshops. Get immersed in the culture while exploring areas you might not find on your own. Find out on a guided walk around historic Vallarta with Puerto Vallarta Walking Tours.

Make your own drink on our Chocolate Walk. www.puertovallartawalkingtours.com

