What is style?

When I conceived of writing this column for the Tribune it seemed like something that would be right in my wheel house, as I love to design and pay attention to what is going on in the world of fashion. That said, I’m not sure what I actually think about “style” or “fashion.”

To be honest, I think I have a lot more questions than answers at this point. Is style your own personal brand? What is considered style and what are personal preferences, are the two mutually exclusive?

I would say that historically your clothing, shoes, haircut and everything else you put on your person all attribute to your “personal style.” But I’m pretty sure it goes a lot further than that. Your drink of choice, your house, your taste in music, partners, all the way down to your choice of smooth or chunky peanut butter – “chunks just aren’t my style.”

Can this be stretched even further – do the kind of thoughts you think attribute to your personal style? Of course if you think Crocs are cliché that thought will have repercussions on your wardrobe. But what I mean is, is optimism your style? Does smiling fit with your branding? Is that even relevant? I think so, I would say that your thoughts, actions, and preferences all make up your personal style, and that it’s extremely relevant when you are deciding moment by moment how you want to live your life.

My point is – style has a lot more depth than simply knowing if fringe had a strong presence in the 2018 spring collections at Paris fashion week. (The answer is yes, and if you’ve ever seen one of my purses you know that I’m thrilled!)

In the upcoming months I’m going to delve a little deeper into these questions and musings as well as photos and interviews from amazing local designers and trend-setters.

Feel good & look good, Kimberly Rei

