As we close out our month of “Movember” (Men’s Health Month), we focus on Andropause.

What exactly is Andropause? Is it like Menopause? It is described as “a condition that is associated with the decrease in the male hormone testosterone. It is unlike menopause in that the decrease in testosterone and the development of symptoms is more gradual than what occurs in women.” It can cause depression, reduced muscle mass, increased body fat, and erectile dysfunction. It can also cause mood swings, irritability and even hot flashes and a low sex drive. That sure sounds like menopause to me albeit less dramatic symptoms.

Hormone changes are a natural part of the aging process. Testosterone levels vary greatly among men. In general, older men tend to have lower testosterone levels than do younger men. Testosterone levels gradually decline throughout adulthood.

A few simple blood tests can determine hormone levels in men, just like for women. It is better not to just have the testosterone levels but a complete panel to include Total Testosterone, Free Testosterone, Prolactin (a hormone produced by the pituitary gland), Estriadol (a form of Estrogen) and a PSA.

We are so very lucky to have Dra. Cinthia Becerra in the area! She specializes in bio-identical hormones and treats (very successfully) hundreds of men for andropause. This does not mean just writing out a prescription for the guy but doing the proper labs, consult/interview and then compounding the correct hormones specifically for each person. Once applied it is important to continue with proper follow up. And of course, she does the bioidenticals for women too!

Dra. Becerra will be speaking on Andropause on November 27, 2017, at 9:00 am at Hospital San Javier Marina. We hope you will attend to learn more! For all men – and the women who love them!

The high season is in full swing! Supposedly the term “high season” is not politically correct but I don’t really care. It is damned busy! Facebook can be sort of a “tattletale” for many. I don’t know how many emails I receive from folks pleading for an urgent appointment because “I have been deathly ill for over a week with fever and a cough and I desperately need to see a doctor!”

Of course, we are happy to assist! But then I see photos of the same person on Facebook out to dinner with friends or at a party and think to myself, WTH? If they are so sick, why are they out there spreading their germs? Why aren’t they home resting? Skip the social and take care of yourself. There will always be more parties. Hmm…..

Here’s to a dazzling week!

