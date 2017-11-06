Veterans Day in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Veterans Day is the day that we honor our veterans as an expression of appreciation for their service and sacrifices. The American Legion Post 14 invites all American, Canadian, and Mexican citizens to join them in remembering and giving thanks to our veterans on November 11, 2017.

This year the service will be at Parque Hidalgo a new location from previous years. Location: Calle Peru and Jesus Langarica

On November 11, Banderas Bay’s American Legion Post 14 will meet at Parque Hidalgo at 10:30 am for free coffee, pastries and poppies, where we will remember those men and women who have died or suffered in all wars, conflicts and peace operations.

Veterans Day is an official United States holiday which honors people who have served in armed service, also known as veterans. It is a federal holiday that is observed every year on November 11th, and coincides with other holidays such as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other parts of the world and marks the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day or Armistice Day) is a Memorial Day that has been observed in Commonwealth countries on the second Sunday of November, or the Sunday nearest November 11th. This is to commemorate the First World War, which ended at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918. This day (or an alternative date,) is also recognized as a special day for war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries in memory of those who sacrificed their lives during wars.

The American, Canadian and Mexican Community will pay respect to our veterans again this year at Parque Hidalgo November 11 at 11am. Kelly Trainor US Consular agent, Adam Charlebois Canadian Senior Consular Program Officer, LSC. Candelaria Tovar Hernandez Presidente del DIF and the MX Honor Guard Capitan Magana from the Navy Zone will be in attendance. JR Wilson Post Commander will preside.

Serving Puerto Vallarta, La Cruz and Guayabitos, the mission of American Legion Post 14, is to Support all Veterans in the Banderas Bay area; to maintain an updated website with information to assist Veterans, to provide sources for medical treatment in Vallarta, and to contribute to the community through various fund-raising efforts and community relations projects. Meetings are held every 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday. Visit AmericanLegion14.org for more information and meeting locations.

For more information contact dennis2rike@hotmail.com or 322-138-8891

