Vanessa Amaro, Gospel Brunch, Spencer Day, Freddie Alva, Bohemia Viva, David Hernandez Return to Incanto

Soprano Vanessa Amaro returns to Incanto for ‘A Lyrical Night By The Rio’. A graduate of the National Conservatory of Music, Vanessa has won several awards including Best Performance at the Carlo Morelli National Singing Contest in Mexico City. She will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) on piano. Two performances only Nov. 11 & 25 at 7pm.

Jim Lee presents a second Gospel Brunch at Incanto on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon. Light on religion and heavy on fun, entertainment will be provided by Argentine duo Bohemia Viva, Freddie Alva and Hulda Hicks. Guests will have a choice of several delicious entrees and bottomless mimosas. Early prepaid reservations are requested.

Paco Ojeda on Music presents ‘Aretha – The life and music of The Queen of Soul’.

Celebrate Aretha Franklin’s extraordinary career in an informative and entertaining music appreciation lecture. Hulda Hicks will sing a couple of selections to accompany Paco’s always informative presentation. Monday, Nov. 13 at 7pm.

Argentine duo Bohemia Viva opens their new show Kaleidoscope on Wednesdays starting Nov. 15 at 6:30pm. Luis Lujan, one half of Bohemia Viva, will also present an evening of original material in several solo concerts throughout the season starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7pm.

Singer/songwriter Spencer Day returns to Incanto, bringing fresh new material from his recently released album ‘Angel City’. Spencer’s original music is both refreshing and unique, with personal stories and experiences interwoven with clever lyrics and catchy tunes beginning Nov. 16 at 7pm.

Visiting bilingual singer/songwriter Freddie Alva returns for one night only, Friday, Nov. 17 at 9:30pm. He thrilled audiences at his debut show and is back by popular demand. His outstanding vocal range and affable personality are a great combination, instantly connecting him to his audiences. He will be accompanied by Bob Bruneau on piano.

Jean-Guy “Jay-Gee” Comeau plays piano for Happy Hour on Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm. Jobe Hernandez plays on Mondays at 7:30pm with Latin and pop favorites in English and Spanish. Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies play gypsy/flamenco on Tuesdays at 7pm. Sylvie & Jorge play blues and pop/rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Tongo plays his handmade flutes and Latin/Cuban rhythms Wednesdays at 7:30. Open Mic is Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Bob Bruneau on piano plays on Fridays at 5pm, followed by Spanish guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 7pm. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Chris Kenny plays solo on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. Pearl’s Gurlz Music/Comedy Drag Revue hosted by Aunt Pearl plays on select Saturdays at 9:30pm. The Red Suitcases band plays on Sundays at 7:30 with Salsa dancing/lessons at 8pm on the upper terrace. Chris Kenny presents her newly formed band MexiCanada on Sundays at 8pm in the main theater through Nov. 19.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com with no online fees. Hours 9:00am -11:30pm daily. Happy Hour 2-6pm. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

