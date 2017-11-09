Upcoming Events

If you have an event you’d like to include here, please email editor@vallartatribune.com. Non-profit/community events are listed free of charge.

For a calendar of all events visit vallartatribune.com/eventos – Add events online at no cost. All events are emailed to our database.

Friday, November 10 – 19

Festival Gourmet Int’l – 23 Anniversary. Over 30 restaurants and hotels will be involved from Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit.

festivalgourmet.com

Saturday November 11

Join Rev. Corina Scherer in a new group, based on the teachings of the Centers for Spiritual Living (formerly called Science of Mind) at the community centre on Isla Cuale. 12 to 1. Rev.CorinaScherer@gmail.com

Saturday November 11-12

PuRR Project’s 4th annual garage sale

Saturday: 8:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to noon

Gaviotas #143 in the Marina

Saturday November 11 – 12

Int’l Tattoo Expo Puerto Vallarta

Club de Leones, Old Town $100 pesos

Over 100 int’l and national artists, live music, market and more.

Thursday November 16-18

CLOSE UP Vallarta – Int’l Festival of Video Creation

Event information at fb.com/closeupvallarta

Saturday November 18-19

Brewmasters Festival

Six local breweries with 30 different craft beers. Food, music, art and more. At the Cultural Center on Isla Cuale. facebook: BrewmastersPV

Saturday November 18-20

Sayulita Beach Festival

Three days of music and fun in the town of Sayulita

Tix: www.integratemexico.com

Saturday November 18

Join Rev. Corina Scherer in a new group, based on the teachings of the Centers for Spiritual Living (formerly called Science of Mind) at the community centre on Isla Cuale. 12 to 1. Rev.CorinaScherer@gmail.com

Saturday November 18

Punta Mita Charity Golf Classic

The Punta Mita Charity Golf Classic on the Punta Mita Golf Course, will benefit are Peace Punta de Mita, the Punta de Mita Foundation and the Community Project www.facebook.com/events/1656219774450955/

Saturday November 18

2nd PV Taco Festival

Tacos, Beer, Music, Lucha Libre and more

2-11pm Agustin Flores Sports Stadium

Sunday November 19

Flavours of Punta Mita

an event that brings together local chefs, restaurants, tequila makers, wineries, guest DJs including Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, the St Regis Punta Mita Resort, Sí Señor, Tuna Blanca, Si Sushi, Blue Shrimp, Margarita, Spicemarket, Sufi, Punta Mercedes, Boca Deli, and more. The evening’s earnings will be earmarked for local charities PEACE and Punta de Mita Foundation.

facebook.com/events/242320919622448/

Friday November 24-25

San Blas Motomanía

Three thousand bikers from 15 states in the Republic parade down the main streets. The malecon in San Blas is the main gathering place for the activities, which include contests, live music and exhibits.

Saturday November 25

Join Rev. Corina Scherer in a new group, based on the teachings of the Centers for Spiritual Living (formerly called Science of Mind) at the community centre on Isla Cuale. 12 to 1. Rev.CorinaScherer@gmail.com

Saturday November 25

9th Riviera Nayarit Half Marathon

21K and 10K marathons in Nuevo Vallarta. Endorsed by the Mexican Federation of Athletic Associations, and approved by the International Association of Marathons and Races (AIMS).

www.mediomaratonrivieranayarit.com

Saturday November 25 – 26

11th Punta Raza Shore Fishing Tournament

Fishing aficionados are invited to participate in this family tournament that includes the region’s professionals and amateurs. The tournament is organized by the Tepic Shore Fishing Club facebook.com/surffishing.tepic

Thursday November 30 – Dec. 3

2nd Wixarika Expo

25 Wixarika groups offer hands-on workshops for embroidery, beadwork, painting and more, as well as the Indigenous Paradise and Culinary pavilions, and traditional meals from Nayarit. The Traditional Medicine Pavilion includes participation of four traditional healers.

Thursday November 30 – Dec. 3

Punta Mita Gourmet & Golf Classic

Join renowned wine experts, tequila experts, chefs at this three-day event at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and Four Seasons Resort. Includes wine and tequila tastings, festive gatherings, gourmet meals and cooking classes and a two-day golf tournament at the famous Pacifico and Bahia courses, both designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Saturday December 9

5th Annual Taste of Nuevo Vallarta & 17th Annual Chili Cook-off

4-7 pm at the Marina Nuevo Vallarta malecon. This fundraiser supports the IFC and Navy League.

Related