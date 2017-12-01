Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Bill Kelly is back and raring to go; the Christmas wreaths are ready and aprons, cooling ties, pillow covers are all made of simply fabulous fabrics. Welcome back, Mr Bill!

Next to the Fabulous Fabric Fellows is Pandemonia Boutique – Pat has gone back into the kitchen after a long summer hiatus. She is offering fresh horseradish! Also sweet and savoury breads and assorted bits and bites for those impromptu cocktail gatherings. You’ll need a wine bag to go with that and she has hers on sale: buy five and get two free! Pat sews all these brightly colored, sturdy bags in seasonal fabrics – there are dozens of patterns to choose from.

Ricardo Mazcal has a first-aid-kit-in-a-bottle! Instant relief from insect bites, burns, small cuts, canker sores, ulcers and toothaches. Ricardo will give you a taste of the Chilculati – an interesting experience! Ricardo makes all his own products and is the fourth-generation herbalist in his family.

If you’re hungry, you’ve come to the right market! Jeanine and Barbara turn out magnificent food to take home every week and don’t forget dessert. See Gloria for fried chicken and great salads; Kim’s sticky buns and James’ cheesecake rank first in Vallarta.

We have painters, coffee, food, clothing, working galleries all set to live music. See you early!

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 to 2 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

