Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

A delightful new art gallery has sprung up right at the front entrance to Three Hens Market featuring just some of our ‘Artists in Residence’. Don’t forget to check the artist’s individual gallery/studio spaces both upstairs and down.

Nobody knows artful fabric better than the Fab Fabric Fellows and it is created everywhere: on cooling ties, aprons, and cushion covers. More ‘Beachy’ fabrics, next door to FFF in Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique. She is having a huge sale on her pillows.

Roman has a new shipment of bamboo scarves; they are softer than cashmere and beautifully adorned with jewels and silver wire.

Talk to Ticker about deep sea fishing and maybe try a sample of his smoked fish. You’ll find him right next to Alex’s sausage.

Gloria Sue is selling out every Saturday so contact her in advance on Facebook and place your order. She’s next to Kim’s sticky buns, pumpkin rolls and amazing peanut butter ‘cookies’.

Ricardo Mazcal’s herbal extracts are in strong competition with his Yolixpa elixir. Try it! You’ll buy it!

First, eat your perogies then you can indulge in Crumbs Bake Shop divine offerings from scones to Nanaimo bars.

Fabulous jewelry by Margarita, Barbara and even Ticker when he’s not out fishing! And, for an unforgettable massage – see Marvy upstairs!

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Vallarta.

