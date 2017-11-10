A great reunion last week with the return of two of the three hens – founder Jeanine Frank and sister, Barbara. They are a formidable team in the kitchen which means more amazing food to choose from.

Gloria Sue is selling out her cream of tomato soup. Come early and get some! We have baked goods from pumpkin rolls to Hawaiian rolls, cookies, scones and more. On the savoury side check Barbara’s pickles and pickled beets – the finest in Vallarta. Ticker will often have smoked fish – ask! Freshly cooked perogies and cabbage rolls and frozen sausages to take home. And we have Jerusalem Express!



We have boutiques full of aprons, cooling ties, clothing, jewelry, shoes and paintings; fabulous bamboo-fibre shawls and Roman’s unusual stones set in silver. Organic coffee by the bag or cup. Honey, quiches, croissants, wall hangings, crocheted bracelets, tiles by Lisa and portable “Buddha Meditation Benches” designed by sculptor Andy Marcus. Beautifully handmade in various types of wood and well-cushioned to assist those who prefer to meditate in a lotus position but cannot. A tremendous idea that will help so many people with different mobility issues and everything folds and fits neatly in its own carrying case.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm (Note: new closing time!) at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

