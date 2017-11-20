The charm is in the details

Ah, the charm of Vallarta. I often hear about how the new developments are taking the charm out of the city, and I had to stop and reflect a bit of my own knee-jerk reactions.

When I first moved here the sidewalks were something I told my family implicitly to pay attention to when we went out for a walk. Moreover, that they should never assume that they would be flat, and that objects like metal would protrude randomly and for no reason we could understand. Being we were Canadians we often took for granted that when things were built all kinds of codes were in place to allow us to walk aimlessly around not fearing we would break a toe on the odd piece of construction here and there.

This often begats my conversations about the differences of living in Vallarta as it relates to personal safety, water, electricity, balconies, to name a few. So as I see the transformation the city is undergoing I have to stop and ask myself, what was the charm and why are so many so concerned about it being lost?

Yes, the small houses and lower density are nice. We enjoyed the slower pace and easy access to parking in the summer. However, the small houses were connected to birds nest like electrical wiring in poles just waiting to be blown around in the first big storm.

The problem was, the slower pace also impacted the only real source of constant income people have here – tourism! Vallarta is and always has been a bit out of the way. It makes no sense to build and sell to other parts of the world as we have no shipping port, and the roads thru the mountains are just not feasible for large-scale truck traffic. So if you want to grow an economy, you have to focus on the areas that are feasible.

With the new roads being built , the rising middle class in Mexico and in particular Guadalajara where technology companies are expanding, the Vallarta area and the region will most certainly grow. I have to wonder what the people in the cottage country areas of Canada were thinking when all these city folk kept coming to get away from it all on the weekends. I have no doubt they were also concerned about the charm. These same towns were almost dead from a lack of population and a demographic of only people over 50 faced the real possibility of closing for good. Like it or not tourism, was the first shift for these regions.

I have been writing recently about all the new and talented people moving to town, and I am truly impressed by how they are planning a life here. Not a short-term stay in a beach town as so many used to do, but a thoughtful approach to how to live and participate locally. Sure some will move on but with amazing and talented professionals come new opportunities. I realize that education and opportunity to work where you grew up are critical to keeping a community vibrant. This change to the Vallarta demographic will help our local community thrive and grow.

Tourism will most certainly always be the main driver of our economy locally, but with new infrastructure and housing, I am seeing the empty buildings during the summer months fill up. The streets alive and restaurants open ten or eleven months, not eight or nine. Business owners still struggle but more make it through the difficult summer months by offering quality and service to those who live here.

So what of the charm you say is being lost, stripped away by high-density housing? Well, the houses were never the charm. It was always the people and the community spirit. The many families who were down by the river hanging out on Sundays laughing and enjoying life.

It was the many holidays when the beach is alive with locals and tourists sharing the beauty together and participating in parades and festivals.

Do not let some changes in the way Vallarta looks change the charm but instead help the charm to stay thrive. Continue to participate locally, and make sure to smile and say, ‘Buenos Dias, Por Favor, and Gracias’. Engage locally, and enjoy life. That, in my opinion, was always the charm here and I will keep smiling even with the odd jackhammer in the background!

Until next time, Saludos!

Related