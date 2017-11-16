The Temperature’s Rising for Thanksgiving

I’ve been visiting and living in Vallarta for over 25 years, and one of the most popular tourist times of year is going to be Thanksgiving weekend. Visitors come from all over the world to revel in what was formerly known here as “Latin Fever”. The long vacation weekend promises some of the very best entertainment and culinary experiences for both locals and visitors alike.

I’ll Take Dark Meat Please.

The romantic zone has no shortage of American-style Thanksgiving dinner options for the many expats visiting our city. One of the gay-traveler favorites will be found at Gene Mendoza & Matthew Harty’s Fusion Gourmet Restaurant, which has a very tempting traditional three-course dinner for just 300 pesos. Their bar downstairs, Diablos, offers free appetizers and live entertainment that Friday and every Friday for Happy Hour from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Another will be found at 7:00 on Thursday at the super-chic Casa Cupula. Their weekend also includes an outdoor drag musical, Quinceañera Celebration with Desperate Princesses on Friday night and the Adam and Steve pool party at 2:00 on Saturday.

Bring Out the Sunscreen.

Los Muertos Beach will be abuzz with sun and wave worshippers all through the Thanksgiving weekend. The hottest spot in town must be Mantamar Beach Club. It’s not cheap, but the private cabanas, sexy swimming pool and people watching cannot be compared anywhere else on the beach. But not far behind is Michel’s Sapphire Beach Club with a bit more relaxing setting but still as upscale. And you will still have time to go to Blue Chairs, Green Chairs and the very gay-friendly Swell Restaurant and Beach Club.

Another Opening, Another Show

Let’s face it, many of the cabarets and theaters in the Romantic Zone are gay-owned, and they do know their stuff when it comes to finding talent and putting on dazzling entertainment.

Incanto Cabaret, captained by Tracy Parks, also has a dozen or more different performances this weekend, but the highlight has to be Greater Tuna with none other than Tracy himself and the irresistible Ron Spencer. Don’t miss Pearl’s Gurlz Drag Revue on Saturday. Check out their article in the Tribune or on their website calendar for all times and performances.

And opening again just in time for Thanksgiving is the original Vallarta cabaret theatre, The Palm. Under the artistic direction of Amy Armstrong, this cabaret also offers a full line-up of performances on their website. Take special note of the opening on November 21st – the one and only Leslie Jordan in his one-man show. Leslie has so many credits, but my most recent favorite is his recurring tour de force Emmy award-winning role on the TV sensation, Will & Grace.

We certainly have so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Exactly!

