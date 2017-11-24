Take the ouch out of your couch!

When considering furniture for your home in Mexico, there are three pieces of furniture we recommend you focus on spending a larger portion of your budget. These three pieces are your sofa, your mattress, and your outdoor furniture. These are the items that will get the most use and if they are not well made and comfortable, your time in paradise will be less than ideal. Here are some tips on how to purchase the best sofa in Mexico.

Although looks are important, consider how you will use your sofa. Are you planning to use it primarily for relaxing, reading or watching TV, or will it be used only occasionally when guests pop over for a visit? If you enjoy stretching and laying out to binge watch your favorite show, consider a sofa with a rolled, upholstered arm. Make sure to measure the length of the sofa so that you will be comfortable when you spread out.

Who will be using the sofa the most? Is one person in your home taller than the other? Fit the sofa to the person who will be using it rather than trying to fit a one size fits all. Sofa frames do not generally work for every height. For someone on the shorter side, consider a bolster cushion to make up for the depth of the seat cushion.

The interior of the sofa is as important as the look. Find out how the item is constructed and which materials are used. The main components that make the sofa are the frame and the fillings. The frame should be sturdy so that it is long lasting. Since you cannot inspect the frame, it is important to purchase from a known brand with a solid warranty. If not, your sofa may warp and wobble within five years. A well-constructed sofa frame will last 20 years plus.

Most of the lower priced sofas on the market in big box stores and some department stores are filled using soft, low-density foam or polyester fiber. These are inexpensive materials that allow the retailer to sell and get a higher margin. The downside is that these types of fillings deteriorate quickly. Your sofa will quickly become uncomfortable, and you will be in the market for a new one within a few years. Instead, look for fillings such as HR or conventional foam wrapped in polyester batting. These are two great options that will ensure you have a comfortable sofa, that is reasonably priced and will last.

The exterior of your sofa, called the cover, is also important. New to the market are performance fabrics. These are perfect for our humid, oceanfront homes. Each thread in a performance fabric is coated with a repellant spray before weaved into a sheet of material. The complete material is then sprayed again. The result? Spill a glass of red wine on your white sofa and the liquid rolls right off without any stain! No more sweat and suntan lotion stains!

The price of a sofa with the right construction, the right interior materials, and the right cover will run about $10,000 MXN to $15,000 MXN depending on style and cover choice. Considering that a well-made sofa will last you 20 plus years in this climate, not a bad deal! And it will certainly take the ouch out of your couch!

