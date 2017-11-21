Sustainability Initiatives at the American School PV

A horticulturist and sustainability consultant for 18 years Emily runs a part time business in the Bay called Small World Probiotics, the region’s largest fermented foods venture. Emily’s passion is ecology: whether it’s our human micro biome or the greater ecology we are all fortunate to be a part of. She lives with her husband, daughter, two dogs, forty chickens, ducks and plant collection outside of Lo de Marcos, Nayarit.

Today we live in an era of transition. Our desire for change is born of an awareness that the organizations, institutions and industries of the last 200 years need to reconfigure themselves along sustainability imperatives. All of us need to transition from mass consumption with toxic byproducts towards mindful living and the clean, green and lean. We are all part of The Transition: towns, resorts, healthcare, farms, homes and schools.

As for the latter, in recent weeks I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the American School Puerto Vallarta make a transition. To start, ASPV made the very smart move of hiring Nicole Swedlow, founder of San Pancho’s award winning Entre Amigos community center. She is a true local hero with a wealth of knowledge and strategies regarding sustainability on many levels. Following UN protocols on transitioning institutions, Nicole and the current administration are overhauling cafeteria policies towards non-disposable tableware, healthy eating options, kombucha and chiropractic sessions available to staff, new service projects for students and will be embarking on ways to incorporate gardening within the elementary program over time.

I am excited to be privy to these positive changes. After all, each graduating class will be shaping tomorrow’s organizations and industries. Few lessons are more worthwhile to teach and learn than making our impacts sustainable.

