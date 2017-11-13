Puerto Vallarta

Best of Vallarta and the South Shore!
This section includes Puerto Vallarta and all the communities to the south. Here you will find area specific categories like Best Hotel and Best Ice Cream Shop.
1) Best Restautant Patio | El mejor restaurante restautant
2) Best Coffee Shop | La mejor cafetería (cadena)
3) Best Yoga Studio | Mejor estudio de yoga
4) Best Vetrinarian Clinic | La mejor clínica vetrinariana
5) Best Seafood Restaurant | El mejor restaurante de mariscos
6) Best Pipe, Bong and Accessory Shop | La mejor tienda de pipa, bong y accesorios
7) Most Romantic Restaurant | Restaurante más romántico
8) Best Traditional Mexican Restaurant | El mejor restaurante mexicano tradicional
9) Best Restaurant Wine List | La mejor carta de vinos de restaurantes
10) Best Hamburguer | Mejores Hamburguesas
11) Best Brew Pub | El mejor Pub cervecero
12) Best Sushi | Mejor sushi
13) Best Gay Tour | El mejor tour de gay
14) Best Resort | El mejor resort
15) Best Fine-Dining Restaurant | El mejor restaurante de alta cocina
16) Best Dentist/Dental Clinic | Mejor dentista / clínica dental
17) Best Ice Cream Shop | La mejor tienda neveria.
18) Best BBQ | La mejor barbacoa
19) Best Bartender | El mejor barman
20) Best Barbershop | La mejor barbería
21) Best Salon for Mani-Pedi | El mejor salón de manicure - pedicure
22) Best Ceviche | El mejor ceviche
23) Best Martial-Arts Studio | El mejor estudio de artes marciales
24) Best Mechanic | Mejor servicio de mecanico,(independiente)
25) Best Food Truck | Mejor camión de comida
26) Best Boutique Hotel | El mejor hotel boutique
27) Best Property Management Company | Mejor empresa de gestión de propiedades
28) Best Real Estate Brokerage | Mejor corretaje de bienes raíces
29) Most Vegan Friendly Restaurant | La mayoría de los restaurantes veganos
30) Best Organic Store | La mejor tienda de productos orgánicos
31) Best Coffee Shop | La mejor cafetería (independiente)
32) Best Notary | Mejor Notario
33) Best Happy Hour | La mejor hora feliz
34) Best Breakfast | El mejor desayuno
35) Best Lesbian Event/Bar | Mejor evento lésbico / bar
36) Best Comida Corrida Restaurant | El mejor restaurante de Comida Corrida
37) Best Art Gallery | La mejor galería de arte
38) Best Grocery Store | La mejor tienda de comestibles
39) Best Taco Stand | La mejor taqueria.
40) Best Pet Grooming | La mejor preparación de mascotas
41) Best Pilates Studio | El mejor estudio de Pilates
42) Best Pet Supply Store | La mejor tienda de suministros para mascotas
43) Best Gas Station | La mejor gasolinera
44) Best Florist | Mejor florista
45) Best Dance Studio | Mejor estudio de danza
46) Best Restaurant | El mejor restaurante
47) Best Butcher | Mejor carnicero
48) Best New Restaurant | El mejor restaurante nuevos
49) Best Kid Friendly Restaurant | El mejor restaurante apto para niños
50) Best Eyeware Store | La mejor tienda de Lentes.
51) Best Fundraising Event | El mejor evento de recaudación de fondos
52) Best Live Performing-Arts Venue | Mejor lugar de las artes escénicas en vivo
53) Best Gay Bar | El mejor bar gay
54) Best Spa | El mejor spa (independiente)
55) Best Clothing Store | La mejor tienda de ropa (independiente)
56) Best Beachfront Restaurant | El mejor restaurante frente a la playa
57) Best Hair Salon | Mejor peluquería
58) Best Animal Hospital | El mejor hospital de animales
59) Best Personal Trainer | El mejor entrenador personal
60) Best Live Music Venue | Mejor lugar de música en vivo
61) Best Swimwear Store | La mejor tienda de trajes de baño
62) Best Auto-Body Repair Shop | La mejor tienda de reparación de carrocería
63) Best Produce Store | La mejor tienda de productos
64) Best Shoe Store | La mejor tienda de zapatos
65) Best Second Hand Clothing Store | La mejor tienda de ropa de segunda mano
66) Best Seafood Store | La mejor tienda de mariscos
67) Best Community Charity | La mejor caridad de la comunidad
68) Best Gym | El mejor gimnasio
69) Best Hotel | El mejor hotel
70) Best Laundry Services | Los mejores servicios de lavandería
71) Best Medical Clinic | Mejor clínica médica
72) Best Salon for Mani-Pedi | El mejor salón de manicure - pedicure
73) Best Sports Bar | El mejor bar de deportes
74) Best Bakery ? La mejor panadería y pastelería
75) Best Real Estate Agent | El mejor agente de bienes raíces
76) Best Doggy Daycare/Boarding Facility | La mejor guardería / pensión para perros
77) Best Art Studio | El mejor estudio de arte
78) Best Brunch | El mejor brunch
79) Best View Restaurant | Restaurante con la mejor vista
80) Best Car Wash | Mejor lavado de autos

  2. I need a category for best place to view nature! Vallarta Botanical Gardens!! How about best eco-tour? Best place for birding?

