In an effort to add more public art to the city of Puerto Vallarta, from November 13 to 25, El Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta) will host Puerto Vallarta’s first International Sculptors Forum, turning the city into a “massive sculptural workshop.”

Eleven international sculptors from Mexico, Germany, Egypt, Spain, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Iran, Peru, Taiwan and Turkey, will create a large format sculptural project in Puerto Vallarta with the assistance of a group of CUCosta Visual Arts Degree students.

University rector, Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés says the forum is to enrich the artistic urban heritage of Puerto Vallarta and to provide the city with monuments that strengthen the social and civic fabric of the city, while providing the residents with collective pride and identification.

“With this forum, we want to open a permanent space for the realization of large format sculptural work and to promote innovative exhibition spaces.”

With the support of the City of Puerto Vallarta and the generosity of private individuals and businesses including Tafer Resorts, The Villa Group, and Luis Fernando González Corona, seven sculptures will be donated to the city to be installed in some of the most popular neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta.

