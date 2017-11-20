Pasitos de Luz Fall Update

As we go into the last quarter of 2017 we reflect back on our exciting times with our move into Casa Connor and the formation of our new board of directors. The children love it at our new home, Casa Connor, with opportunities for increased indoor and outdoor activities and room for more therapies and programs! In the photo, you see the Pasitos children this summer celebrating as we received the gift of a new van that is wheelchair accessible donated by the DIF Nayarit (Integral Family Development).

Pasitos de Luz offers a number of services to the children and their families. When a child comes to Pasitos de Luz, he or she is given a complete examination by experts. A diagnosis and health program is developed for each child and the staff introduce a work plan with milestones for the child. When possible, children are also given educational goals to help them achieve their highest level of development. Nutritional deficiencies and needs are also identified. Based on the overall diagnosis, the child is given a comprehensive plan. In addition, the families are provided with education on how to incorporate these plans into the home.

It is our goal to ensure sustainability of our operations and help as many children as possible by gaining new monthly donors. We appreciate any profile and support you can give to Pasitos de Luz in our quest to help our children and their families. We are seeking ongoing monthly donations or one time donations to help us cover our basic costs. No donation is too small. http://www.pasitosdeluz.org/donate/US-Canadian-tax-/

Or attend one of our upcoming fundraising events including:

Texas Festival Dinner at Hotel Secrets Vallarta – Wednesday, November 15th 7:00pm – 9:00pm – The event takes place on the terrace and there will be a buffet with a variety of food from Chef Jhon Tesar “The fastest knife in Dallas”. There will also be dance numbers from the children of Pasitos de Luz, a presentation of their artwork, a silent auction, and great music. Tickets $600 pesos each, delivery service.

LLUMINATION! Dinner, Show and Silent Art Auction for the children of Pasitos de Luz. Casa Karma Boutique Resort on Friday December 8, 2017 beginning at 6:00 pm Silent auction featuring art of world renowned artist Stan Olthuis. Dinner – featuring chefs from Barrio Bistro, Tintoque and the newly opened De Cantaro. Memo Wulff from Barrio Bistro will be on site at the event. World class talent Paul Fracassi, a former finalist on Canadian Idol, will illuminate the evening! Tickets $1500 pesos.

