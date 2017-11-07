Oprah Winfrey TV Host, Producer, Actress, Author, Businesswoman. The Early Years

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954, in rural Mississippi. The town is so rural, that it only had a population of 6600 in 1954 and in 2016 still only had 7100 residents. Oprah’s mother was an unmarried teenager and her father was a coal miner, then barber and a Councilman later, but was rarely around in Oprah’s early years.

Oprah spent her first six years living in rural poverty with her grandmother, Hattie Mae, who was so poor that she often wore dresses made from potato sacks, which Oprah says, “the local kids made fun of terribly”. Her grandmother taught her to read before the age of three, but also was strict. She would hit Oprah with a stick when she did not do chores or if she misbehaved in any way.

At age six, Oprah moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her mother, who worked there as a maid. At the age of eight, Oprah was temporarily sent to live with her father in Nashville, Tennessee. Her mother (who had already given birth to another daughter by then) could not support two children, and she had a third daughter during this time, that she gave up for adoption.

This time in Nashville, began a dark chapter in Oprah’s life. Oprah has stated she was molested by her cousin, uncle, and a family friend, starting when she was nine years old. Oprah first announced this to her viewers on a 1986 episode of her TV show regarding sexual abuse. At thirteen, after suffering years of abuse, Oprah ran away from home. When she was fourteen, she became pregnant but her son was born prematurely and he died shortly after birth.

Oprah, back with her mother during her high school years, excelled in school. But at her affluent suburban Nicolet High School, Oprah says her poverty was “constantly rubbed in her face” as she rode the bus to school with fellow African-Americans, some of whom were servants of her classmates families. Oprah began to steal money from her mother to try to keep up with her “friends”, to lie to and argue with her mother, and to go out with older boys.

Her frustrated mother, again sent Oprah to live with father in Nashville, but this time it was for good. Her father was strict, but encouraging, and made her education a priority. Oprah became an honors student, was voted most popular girl, and joined her high school speech team, placing second in the nation in a drama competition. She won an oratory contest, which would lead to her getting a full scholarship to Tennessee State University, to study communication.

Oprah’s first job as a teenager was working at a local grocery store. At the age of seventeen, she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant. She also attracted the attention of the local black radio station, WVOL, which hired her to do the news part-time. She worked there during her senior year of high school, and again while in her first two years of college.

Winfrey’s career choice in media would not have surprised her grandmother, who once said that “ever since Winfrey could talk, she was on stage.” As a child, she played games interviewing her corncob doll and the crows on the fence of her family’s property. Winfrey later acknowledged her grandmother’s influence, saying “it was her who had encouraged her to speak in public and gave me a positive sense of myself”.

Next week we’ll look at Oprah’s introduction into local TV broadcasting, which would eventually lead to her becoming a major media mogul.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

Related