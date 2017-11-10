It’s 6:30 am on a Saturday morning. A white SUV pulls up in front of the school on Venustiano Carranza and parks. Coffee in hand, Jan Saridakis settles in and waits for it to be 7:30 when she can unload and set up for another day of selling at the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market.

Jan is the owner of Jan’s Specialty Condiments. Her love for fine foods led her to experimentation and the birth of her number one seller—jalapeño jelly—in 1980 in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the early 1990s Jan moved to Redmond, Washington. While raising her daughter she needed a second job so she started selling her jalapeño jelly at the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

In 2008 Jan moved to Puerto Vallarta where her product line grew to include jams, chutneys, spreads and sauces. Today she offers over 40 products which are all natural and made from the finest ingredients. Her products include strawberry jalapeño jam, mango chutney, mixed berry jam, rum raisin sauce, salted fig caramel sauce, orange marmalade, lemon curd, passion fruit jam, strawberry rhubarb goodness and guava jam.

Her products are not just for bread. Her peach habanero jam is excellent as a baste for chicken with rosemary. The concentrated ginger is fabulous on pork roast or as ginger tea.

You can find Jan at the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market every Saturday from 9:30 to 2:00 pm and in Nuevo Vallarta on Tuesdays at the Riviera Farmers’ Market from 9:00 to 2:00. Jan will also be at the La Cruz market this season on Sundays from 9-3. You can also call and place an order for delivery at 322 135 2398 or 222 0462.

Guest Vendors

This week’s guest vendors at the rotating stands are Leonel Homero Santiago Iñigues on the west side of the gazebo selling Los Muertos Beach T-shirts and Jaime Farre Rivera on the east side selling honey.

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to enjoy traditional Mexican crafts, live music and delicious artisan food, look no further than the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market. We offer 90 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” goodies as well as prepared foods such as tamales, tacos, empanadas, homemade ice cream, paella and baked goods, all just steps away from the famous Los Muertos Beach. You can also find musical instruments, paper mache animals, bagels, soaps, jewelry, meat pies, clothes, fermented foods and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The Olas Altas Farmers’ Market is a North American style market that celebrates the tradition and culture of Mexico’s outdoor tianguis markets. All OAFM products are either locally grown or handmade within 75 kilometers of the city.

We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 20 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.

Related