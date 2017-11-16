New Stars Debut and Favorites Return to Incanto!

American Idol finalist David Hernandez returns to Incanto for his third appearance this year. He’s a busy singer/songwriter with a voice like velvet. Whether rocking the house with pop hits, or singing tender ballads, his popularity continues to soar worldwide. David recently returned from Qatar, where he entertained US troops. He will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau on piano beginning Sunday Nov. 19 at 9:30pm.

Luis Lujan, one half of Bohemia Viva, will present an evening of all original music in several solo concerts throughout the season starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7pm titled, ‘And now… I fly’, the shows will feature all-new music and will include a new CD release of Luis’s latest compositions that were recorded while accompanied by a full band in Argentina. Other dates are Dec. 17, Feb. 18, Mar. 18, with more possible shows added.

Visiting bilingual singer/songwriter Freddie Alva returns for one night only, Friday, Nov. 17 at 9:30pm. He thrilled audiences at his debut shows and is back by popular demand. He will be accompanied by Bob Bruneau on piano.

Singer David Guevara will present Mariachi, Ranchera and romantic Boleros to celebrate La Revolución Mexicana on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:30pm. David has performed all over Mexico and in the USA. He has a beautiful, powerful voice and will be accompanied by Salvatore on piano.

Paco Ojeda on Music presents ‘Liberace, Oh my! A Tribute to Mr. Showmanship’ on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7pm. Featuring Incanto pianist Salvatore Rodriguez on piano, Ojeda will present interesting and entertaining information about the showbiz icon. A must-see for any Liberace fan.

Local thespian and founder of Indianapolis’ Theatre in the Square, Ron Spencer joins Incanto’s owner Tracy Parks who both will star in the reprise of the hit comedy ‘Greater Tuna’. Having experienced unparalleled success in past seasons in Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende, this first in a series of comedic plays written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard is based upon the small fictional town of Tuna, Texas, a rural, small-minded hamlet chock full of eclectic characters who charm their way into the hearts of audiences. With over twenty characters played by just two actors with forty-two costume changes, it’s a wild, fun ride full of side-splitting comedy. Performances begin Friday, Nov. 24 at 7pm through mid-Jan 2018.

Soprano Vanessa Amaro returns to Incanto for ‘A Lyrical Night By The Rio’. A graduate of the National Conservatory of Music, Vanessa has won several awards including Best Performance at the Carlo Morelli National Singing Contest in Mexico City. She will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) on piano, Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7pm.

Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones returns for one show only, Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4pm. Both the adults and children will perform traditional dances of Mexico. They recently returned from China, where they represented Mexico and Jalisco in an international dance festival, winning ‘Best Dance Group’ in their class.

Jean-Guy “Jay-Gee” Comeau plays piano for Happy Hour on Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm. Joby Hernandez plays guitar on Mondays at 7:30pm featuring Latin and pop favorites in English and Spanish. Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies play gypsy/flamenco on most Tuesdays at 7pm. Sylvie & Jorge play pop/classic rock on Tuesdays at 8pm in the piano bar. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms Wednesdays at 7:30. Bohemia Viva plays every Wednesday at 6:30pm in the main theater. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Singer/songwriter Spencer Day sings new material from his recently released album ‘Angel City’ through Dec. 14 (see calendar). ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Bob Bruneau plays on Fridays at 5pm, followed by singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 7pm. Loteria with Pearl & Bev will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5pm, followed by a birthday celebration for local thespian Ron Spencer at 7pm. Mariachi Real de Americas will perform. Chris Kenny plays on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. Pearl’s Gurlz Music/Comedy Drag Revue plays on select Saturdays at 9:30pm. The Red Suitcases band plays on Sundays at 7:30 with Salsa dancing/lessons at 8pm on the upper terrace. Chris Kenny presents MexiCanada on Sundays at 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Happy Hour 2-6pm. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

