A little known theater located just across from Macroplaza, “Tercera Llamada” successfully sold out the premier of their play “Nunca es Tarde … Para Amar” this November 10. It is a musical adaptation of another play called “Honeymoon Forever”, written by comedian Lupita Sandoval.

The dramatic and emotional play features Lola who does not want to find a new lover since she has suffered a long illness and is recoving from breast cancer. It is a poignant look at love.

The cast: Lola (Emperatriz), Corina (Elisa Carolina), Sebastian (José Jasso) and Carlos (Alberto Ponce). Lola, main actress of the story, invites the general public to attend and support local theater so that they can continue to work with Vallarta productions.

“It’s never too late … to love” will be presented on November 17 and 24 at 8:30 in the “Third Call” Cultural Forum, located at Av. González Gallo, # 103, directly across from Macroplaza in Col Ex Haciendas Pitillal.

By Daniel Moreno

Translation: Madeline Milne

