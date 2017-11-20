We are still in Movember – Men’s Health month – focusing on prostate and testicular cancer awareness. For all of our guys and the women who love them!

One of the most common diagnoses in men is Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) an “enlarged prostate”. We asked Dr. Carlos Garcia, urologist a few questions about this.

What exactly is BPH? It is a degenerative process, related to aging. Although there are several theories, none of them are completely clear. Some are related to hormonal imbalance between estrogen and testosterone, an increase of sensitivity of the prostate cells to the testosterone conversion (dihydrotestosterone) among other things.

What are the symptoms of BPH? Frequency of urination with small volumes, night time urination (more than twice in the night) for more than one month, weak and thin stream, dribbling, straining to urinate, the sensation of incomplete voiding.

What are the treatments for BPH? As urologists, we classify the symptoms as mild, moderate and severe based on an International Symptom Score of Prostate. Mild: Only treatment of symptoms. Moderate: Medical treatment, prostate relaxants and medication options that shrink the prostate at a small percentage. Severe: Surgery with options of open, monopolar transurethral, bipolar, vaporization with laser or electro surgery, Urolift, radiofrequency, thermotherapy (HIFU, microwave among others).

Testicular cancer is rare. But testicular cancer is the most common cancer in males between the ages of 15 and 35. Testicular cancer is highly treatable, even when the cancer has spread beyond the testicle. Learn about the signs, symptoms and treatment as our urologist, Dr. Habid Becerra speaks on this very important topic on November 21, 2017 at 9:00 am at Vallarta Medical Center. Please RSVP to pamela@healthcareresourcespv.com

Healthcare Resources is more than happy to do a presentation at your condo group, your organization, group of friends on general healthcare information covering everything from how insurance works to emergency services and everything in between. There is never a charge for these presentations but due to time restraints, I need to book in advance. Please contact me if you would like to schedule.

I have put together a good summary of information on emergency services, ambulance information. If you would like a copy, just send an email!

Welcome back to those returning for the winter months!

Here’s to a satisfying week!

Related