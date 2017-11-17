Meet Erik Fulfer, Doctor of Chiropractic

You wouldn’t normally expect to find a chiropractor at a farmer’s market but Erik Fulfer, DC has been providing his services as a chiropractor at the Olas Altas Farmers Market for seven seasons.

Dr. Fulfer has been around chiropractic care his entire life. His grandfather was a chiropractor and provided adjustments to the entire family. ”I never really understood it but I always felt better afterwards,” explains Erik.

It wasn’t until a car accident that left Erik in serious pain and numbness that he realized his calling. “My mom took me to a chiropractor as always. After a few weeks of treatment I regained normal motion and was pain free.”

In order to prepare for eight more years of school Erik enlisted in the U.S. Army and served four years with the 82nd Airborne in Fayetteville, North Carolina and the 508th Airborne Battalion in Panama. Erik describes the experience in the U.S. Army as “the best decision I had ever made at that point in my life”.

Erik earned his undergraduate degree with an emphasis on the sciences in preparation for chiropractic school. He graduated from Life University School of Chiropractic in Marietta, Georgia, the largest chiropractic institution in the country at the time, in March of 2000.

Erik then successfully passed all four parts of the National Board of Chiropractic Exams as well as the Physio Therapy Exam. He then spent the next nine years in Atlanta gaining experience as an Associate DC, Clinic Director and owner. In 2010 he followed his dream to practice in a foreign country and he, along with his wife Michelle and their daughter Sofia, moved to Puerto Vallarta.

He now operates Puerto Vallarta’s only mobile chiropractic service. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 6:00 he brings 17 years of experience into the comfort of your home, office, resort or spa. He also serves the north side of the bay on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 1 and 2 to 5 from his office conveniently located inside the Mega across from the Flamingos Golf Course in Bucerias.

To schedule an appointment in PV call (044) 322-182-5045 or email bahiachiro@gmail.com and in Bucerias (044) 322-180-7393 or email megachiropractic@gmail.com Website: http://www.bahiachiropractic.com

Guest Vendors This Week

Erika will be on the west side of the gazebo selling clothes and bags and Cristina will be on the east side selling European bread.

The Olas Altas Farmers Market offers more than 90 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” goodies as well as prepared foods such as tamales, tacos, homemade ice cream, paella, Thai food, pasta, cheese and baked goods, all just steps away from the famous Los Muertos Beach. You can also find musical instruments, soaps, sandals, jewelry, meat pies, clothes, sprouts, flowers, and fermented foods.

We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 20 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.

by

Mary Stehley

