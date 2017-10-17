Medical Matters

Today we had a wonderful “Breakfast With a Psychiatrist” gathering with our outstanding psychiatrist, Dra. Adi Dominguez. Dra. Adi has returned to work (part-time) after taking a few years off (having had twins!) and are we ever happy that she is back! She is mainly focusing on medications and medication adjustments. Many medications that are prescribed in the United States and Canada (psychiatric meds) are either not available here or have different names. The medications are strictly controlled here, much more so than north of the border.

She is doing very little therapy at this time and instead prefers her patients do therapy with one of the three preferred psychologists that she refers to. Her specialty also includes geriatric psychiatry so she is well-versed in Alzheimer’s and dementia.

One of the most important facts that I learned today was that for these specific types of medications, it is vitally important to purchase from a “regular” pharmacy and not the “similares” type pharmacies due to the strength of the medication. True, generics are ok and those can be purchased at any of the major named pharmacies (if there are even generics available) but the “cheapo” brands are at a lesser strength and for these particular cases, proper strength of course, is extremely important.

Some of the biggest chatter on the Facebook boards recently is about insurance. This is the time of year when many are returning for the winter months and it is getting down to the wire for purchasing that traveler’s insurance policy.

There are a vast number of policies out there. It is important that one understands the fine print of the policy and knows what is covered, what is not covered. You do not want to arrive for your winter vacation, have an emergency, be admitted only to find out that you purchased an insurance that only covers trip cancellation and lost luggage! Make sure your policy includes air evacuation as well.

If you have a question about the travelers insurance you have purchased, if it is accepted here you are more than welcome to contact us. It is far better to understand it before you leave home!

Many of our physicians appointment books are filling, especially the plastic surgeons and dermatologists. Botox and fillers seem to be the top requests so please do not wait until a week before you are going to return in the spring and send me an email thinking that you can get in at the last minute. Let’s make your appointment(s) now for those touch-ups!

As I do every “high season”, I am requesting that you do not text, whatsapp or email your physician. It doesn’t matter if they say “oh, send me an email” because the reality is, in most cases, they won’t answer or if they do, it will not be in the timeframe that you will like. I can always obtain an answer from them (at least from the ones I work with) so go ahead and ask me.

It is your responsibility as the patient to make the follow up appointment to review your test results and ask questions. Phone and email consults should be chargeable items and I keep telling my physicians, do not encourage it and if you do, then don’t complain about it when your patients email you and you are inundated with emails with no time to answer!

A huge thank you to everyone who participated in our very successful Pink Cocktail event! What a turn-out! We could not have done it without the wonderful donations!

Here’s to a very inspiring week!

