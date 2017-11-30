Last week’s Market was busy with police and firefighters promoting their latest (and very sexy) 2018 Heroes calendar. Get your copy soon before they sell out. Autographs are cheerfully given up as are photo ops with the most handsome and prettiest first responders in Vallarta. What a treat to have them at the Marsol Market! And, a huge thank you for doing their often dangerous jobs so well.

The finest peanuts, organically grown in Chiapas, make up the bulk of Alan’s Peanut Brittle made from a 100-year-old recipe from Louisiana. Alan used to sell this peanut brittle door to door as a child so he knows it well. He can tell you many different ways to enjoy it; his favorite is crushed and sprinkled heavily over caramel ice cream. Fabulous!

Some of Vallarta’s most important artisans are at the Marsol every Friday, come and shop for clothes, coffee, leather goods, pastries, silver, Mexican candies and nuts, walking tours, goods and services including the finest herbalist in Vallarta. We have embroidered patches for tears in your favorite jeans and think about a patch bearing the logo of your company! For ball caps, sweaters, jackets and framed on your wall! See Hilary for more info.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

