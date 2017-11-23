Located by one of Vallarta’s most spectacular landmarks, the Marsol Friday Market is teeming with interesting artists and delicious food to eat while you shop or to take home. Don’t miss our outdoor Food Court!

Silver jewelry, leather bracelets and extraordinary amber pieces including some necklaces made from shards and leftovers from the cutting, shaping and polishing processes. They look nothing at all like amber and are exquisitely unique and lovely. Check them out!

Wall hangings made out of tree bark? Yes! This ancient Mexican art is alive and well in the Marsol Market. The difficulty will be in choosing which piece. Beautiful!

Juan Manuel continues to turn out various sizes of animals, birds and lizards made with wire and carefully selected stones. His ‘other worldly’ pieces are fun and some downright strange.

A newcomer to our Market is Hilary who creates intricate chain stitch embroidery. These patches can go on any piece of clothing however, you will find them so lovely you may end up framing them; consider a series decorating a wall in your home.

Tuesday, November 28th is our fabulous monthly BAZAAR! From 10 am to 2 pm, browse through furniture, housewares, clothes and much, much more.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Vote here! www.vallartatribune.com/best-vallarta

