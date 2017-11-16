Christmas is coming! Give yourself a break this year, do all your shopping at Marsol Friday Market then drop everything off with Carla and have her gift wrap, be-ribbon and delight whoever is lucky enough to receive your gifts. Carla also has handmade decorations for your tree that will become heirlooms in your lifetime; truly lovely, delicate designs using vintage pieces of jewelry. Also, unique, fun extensions for light/fan pull-chains. Again, handmade and whimsical!

Thanksgiving is first! Order your pumpkin pies and Hawaiian rolls for November 23rd early. Place any orders (birthday cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon buns, etc.) on Facebook at La Dulce Vida and pick everything up at Marsol Friday Market. You will find James in our Food Court along with a host of other purveyors of fine food.

Our resident vintage jewelry expert is back! Lalo has been busy all summer long putting together yet another eclectic collection that will dazzle and delight you and make you even more beautiful than you already are!

Newcomers Pamela and Cherie are bringing amazing clothes and handbags made by local women – taught by Pam and Cherie! Their stories are full of joy and accomplishment and what has been created has to be seen and touched to fully appreciate the work. Welcome ladies and thank you for sharing your skills.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

