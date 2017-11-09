Kim’s sticky buns are back! Bigger, gooier and stickier that ever before- always buy two (at least). Bring your puppy for some of Kim’s famous dog treats – all the profits go to help Ladra. Chiapas organic coffee is back as well by the sample, cup or bag, ground or bean. Peanut brittle, from a 100-year-old Louisiana recipe, is a lovely accompaniment.

Outside in our Food Court we have Ciro with Mexican candies, an assortment of salted and unsalted nuts and pecans covered in piloncillo (like brown sugar but better), La Dulce Vida with their fresh array of baked goods that are added to weekly but always carrot cake, zucchini bread, pumpkin pie and heavy New York cheesecakes. The BBQ is fired up with Steve serving Lighthouse Specialty Foods’ brats in homemade buns with all the spicy trimmings. If Italian is more your style, pick up a warm mini calzone with three different fillings.

We have jewelry to fit every budget and every wildest dream. Art in original paintings and art in corn-husk flowers. Soothing eye masks to help you relax and an herbalist who will ensure your robust health for years to come. You can book a walking tour with Sandra whose smiling face will greet you at our front door.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

