Luna Lounge Bucerias Offers Fabulous New Shows and Some Popular Favorites

Luna Lounge is back with an exciting new season of top quality entertainment and delicious food! Hugh and Simon along with their superb staff are looking forward to serving you with their incredible four-course dinners, and musical tribute shows that follow! Bringing in world-class entertainment, Luna Lounge Bucerias has perfected the dinner/show experience. The result is sold out dinner/shows and audiences that return night after night to Bucerias’ best venue!

This season’s lineup is truly impressive, with many popular shows returning along with exciting new musical acts. There’s a pleasing blend of our favorite entertainment along with the best new talent!

The Crazy Bitches are back each Tuesday starting November 14, and you’d better get your tickets soon because they’re already selling out. Join the fun on Tuesday nights at 7pm for a scrumptious dinner of barbecue chicken, steak and ribs along with salads and all the trimmings. The Crazy Bitches Drag Show, starring Miss Diva Divine and the gals, will entertain you with outrageous musical parodies. With fantastic costumes, raunchy lyrics and outstanding fun, the audience just can’t get enough of The Dirty Bitches. Starting in January, the show will also be featured on Wednesday nights.

Luna Lounge Bucerias launches their series of musical tribute shows starting in November. Musical tribute shows bring us the songs of our lives, made famous by major artists throughout the years!

On Sunday, November 26, Luna Lounge is delighted to introduce Matt Cage to the Rivera Nayarit performing his incredible tribute show, “Elvis-The Early Years.” His wonderful costumes, hairstyle, and facial expressions make this a show to remember! Dinner starts at 6:30 pm, followed by the award-winning, Matt Cage as Elvis.

Next up, on Thursday, November 30 is “California Sun: The Hits of the Beach Boys and Friends,” with Guy Schyer and Jamie Shear singing all the memorable “Surf Music” of the 60’s.

“The Rod Stewart Show, Forever Young,” featuring Doug Varty will excite the audience on Sunday, December 3. As an extraordinarily talented musician and entertainer, Doug always puts on an entertaining show!

Back by popular demand, “Believe, The Cher Show” returns on Thursday, December 7 starring Kara Chandler. With hits like “Dark Lady,” “Believe” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and Kara’s uncanny resemblance to the famous star you won’t want to miss this show!

On Sunday, December 10, Jeff Scott presents “The Spirit of Buddy Holly.” This show is pure rock n’ roll, straight from the 50s with the oldies expertly performed!

“Piano Man” featuring the music of Billy Joel debuts at Luna Lounge on Thursday, Dec 14. Jeff Brewer has portrayed Billy Joel for over 20 years and personifies the man and the music!

On Sunday, Dec 17, Joe Passion presents “The Crooners: Barry Manilow and Tony Bennet.” With songs like, “Mandy,” “Copacabana” and the Bennet favorite, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” this show will be a hit. Joe returns the next evening on Monday, December 18, with “The Rockers: John Lennon and Dion.”

Join Luna Lounge on Thursday, December 21 for a “50s Rock’ N’ Roll Party” featuring Billy C. King of rock’ n’ roll guitar fame. The dance floor will be hopping with the hits of Chuck Berry, Little Richard and more!!

Celebrate the holidays with a special tribute show, on December 24 and 25. Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner followed by the music of Don Henley and The Eagles Tribute starring Robert Killian.

On Thursday, December 28, Samira is “Truly Tina,” as she returns to Luna Lounge with her fabulous tribute to Tina Turner. With the look, the voice and all the moves, she is fantastic!

And to bring in the New Year, Luna Lounge welcomes back Brian Neale with “A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet.” We loved this show last season and with songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville,” you’ll be rocking in the New Year.

Upcoming shows in the New Year will be:

Jim Morrison Tribute, Jan 4; Best of Adele, Jan 7; Roy Orbison Tribute, Jan 11 & 12; The Everly Brother’s Tribute, Jan 14; John Fogerty Tribute, Jan 18; Brittany Kingery, Jan 20; Music of Queen Tribute, Jan 21; Whitney Houston Tribute, Jan 25; Amy Armstrong, Jan 27; Elton John Tribute, Jan 28; Amberly Beatty 50s & 60s Dance Party, Feb 1; Jackie Bristow, Feb 3; Neil Diamond Tribute, Feb 4; Paul McCartney Tribute, Feb 8; Johnny Cash Tribute, Feb 11; Blues Brother’s Tribute, Feb 15; Celine Dion Tribute, Feb 18; Eric Clapton Tribute, Feb 22; Miss Conception, March 3 and Amberly Beatty as Patsy Cline, March 4.

Due to the popularity of the Dinner/Shows, it’s recommended that you book early. Go to www.lunaloungebucerias.com for information about tickets. Join the North Shore’s premier entertainment venue for a season of superb food and entertainment!

By Debbie White

