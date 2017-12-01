Luna Lounge Bucerias Launches New Shows and Brings Back Some Popular Favorites

Luna Lounge’s new season of entertainment is off to an exciting start. The Crazy Bitches are back each Tuesday night and they are already selling out shows., Join the fun on Tuesday nights at 7pm for a delicious meal of barbecue chicken, steak and ribs along with salads and side dishes. After dinner, The Crazy Bitches Drag Show, starring Miss Diva Divine and the gals, will entertain you with hilarious and outrageous musical parodies. The gorgeous costumes, racy lyrics and catchy tunes all add up to a wonderful evening to remember. Starting in January, The Crazy Bitches will also be featured on Wednesday nights.

This season’s lineup of musical tribute shows is impressive, with many favorite artists returning along with new, top notch musical acts. Luna Lounge has perfected the dinner/show experience, bringing you an incredible four course dinner and a tribute show featuring the songs of our lives made famous by major artists.

On Sunday, November 26 , Luna Lounge welcomed Matt Cage who brilliantly performed his high energy, musical tribute show, “Elvis-The Early Years.” We absolutely loved Matt’s performance and all those memorable Elvis tunes he brought to life! From his dynamic entrance singing, “Don’t Be Cruel” to the crowd pleasing, “Viva Las Vegas,” Matt thrilled the audience with every song. This show was as professional and entertaining as anything you’d see in a large arena!

On Thursday, November 30 Luna Lounge features “California Sun: The Hits of the Beach Boys and Friends.” Tribute musicians, Guy Schyer and Jamie Shear sing all the memorable “Surf Music” of the 60’s.

“The Rod Stewart Show, Forever Young,” starring Doug Varty, thrills the audience on Sunday, December 3. Doug is an exceptionally talented musician and entertainer and always delivers a superbly, entertaining show!

“Believe, The Cher Show” returns this season to Luna Lounge on Thursday, December 7. Kara Chandler expertly sings hits like “Dark Lady,” “Believe” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.” With her uncanny resemblance to the famous star you’ll love this show!

On Sunday, December 10, Jeff Scott channels “The Spirit of Buddy Holly.” This show is pure rock n’ roll, straight from the 50’s with the oldies expertly performed!

“Piano Man” starring the music of Billy Joel debuts at Luna Lounge on Thursday, Dec 14. Jeff Brewer has portrayed Billy Joel for over 20 years and truly personifies the man and the music!

On Sunday, Dec 17, Joe Passion presents “The Crooners: Barry Manilow and Tony Bennet.” You’ll love listening to songs like, “Mandy,” “Copacabana” and the Bennet favorite, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Joe returns the next evening on Monday, December 18th, with “The Rockers: John Lennon and Dion.”

Join the fun on Thursday, December 21 for a “50’s Rock’ N’ Roll Party” featuring Billy C, King of rock’ n’ roll guitar. The dance floor will be hopping with the hits of Chuck Berry, Little Richard and more!!

By Debbie White