On Friday, December 8 at 5:00 pm, Sea Monkey Restaurant on Playa Los Muertos will be hosting the Fifth Annual Luau on the Beach to benefit PuRR Project.

Your ticket to this event includes a fabulous buffet dinner on the beach, two drink tickets, a 50/50 raffle and, new this year, a silent auction for some fabulous items. And, with a Polynesian dance performance by Academia Danza de Moorea, this year’s event promises to be PURR-fectly wonderful!

Those of you who’ve attended this event before will remember the buffet tables groaning under platters of grilled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, baked beans, cole slaw, fresh fruit, and a special dessert. Once again, all food and drink for this fun event will be generously donated by Troy Valens, the owner of Sea Monkey, so ALL proceeds will benefit the 180+ cats at the PuRR Project shelter.

Tickets are only $400 pesos (about $20 USD) and are VERY limited, so don’t delay! They are available now at Sea Monkey, at the Purr Project adoption booth in front of Daiquiri Dick’s Restaurant on Saturday mornings, at Mail Boxes Etc. in Old Town, or by contacting Marilyn Khan at exkhan(at)usfamily.net.

Sea Monkey Restaurant is located on Los Muertos Beach at Aquiles Serdan on the south side of Puerto Vallarta. Don’t miss out – get your tickets before they are gone!

