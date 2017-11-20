Locals know best

The Vallarta Tribune, Puerto Vallarta’s longest publishing English language newspaper, is launching its first Annual Reader’s Choice Awards on November 16, 2017 in answer to the 4.2 million visitors arriving in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit each year looking for reliable recommendations on everything from the freshest seafood restaurants to the quietest beaches.

With over 200 categories on the ballot, visitors and residents looking for the best, freshest, safest, most romantic will find whatever it is they seek in the Pata Salada Awards which aim to take an overwhelming number of choices and provide a succinct and easily accessible resource for preferred picks.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to get exposure to a bigger audience. A Reader’s Choice Award takes some of the corporate control away from bigger review companies like Yelp, Facebook and Trip Advisor. This is for the people, by the people and the Tribune sees this as a community resource,” says Madeline Milne, editor of the Vallarta Tribune.

The Reader’s Choice Awards are open to residents and visitors to cast a ballot for their favorites. The online voting is bilingual to ensure the Spanish speaking community shares their top choices. All voting will take place between November 16 and January 11. As a thank you for taking the time to share their expertise, voters will be entered into a drawing to win many prizes including a week-long stay at the Villa del Palmar Flamingos Resort in Nuevo Vallarta.

A Pata Salada, or Salty Foot, is what locals from the Puerto Vallarta area are called; the Pata Salada Award highlights this local knowledge. The top five picks will be recognized in the January 16 edition of the Vallarta Tribune, as well as online. The winners, and any other businesses that want to participate, will be published in a guidebook in February 2018 that will be made available through local resorts, tourist offices, restaurants, and galleries.

Vallarta Tribune is the longest publishing English language newspaper in the Bay of Banderas. Distributed every Thursday, it highlights local events, news, and editorial content aimed towards tourists and the expat community. It can be read online at www.vallartatribune.com, or a copy can be picked up at the over 250 distribution points from Mismaloya to Sayulita.

