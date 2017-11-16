The IFC Home Tours lift off for their 32nd season on Tuesday 21st November. Since 1986 the International Friendship Club has been offering tours of four spectacular homes in and around Puerto Vallarta to residents, snowbirds and tourists. Each home has a spectacular view or interesting interior design, an intriguing history or amazing landscaping. We change the homes every week so in two weeks you could see eight homes.

A tour costs $600 pesos ($40 CDN or $30USD), lasts three hours and gives each guest a view into the homes that is not available in any other way. Tickets can be purchased online at www.toursforvallarta.com or by visiting the office, located upstairs in the HSBC building at the corner of Libertad and Insurgentes, between 9:00 and 1:30 Mondays to Fridays.

Tours start at the Sea Monkey Restaurant (on the beach at the foot of Aquiles Serdan in old town) at 10:30 every Tuesday and Wednesday so there is plenty of time to enjoy a coffee or breakfast at the restaurant before boarding the luxury, air-conditioned buses.

Many of the homes have steep stairs and /or require walking on the cobbled streets, so a reasonable level of ability to negotiate these is required.

All of the profits of the International Friendship Club are used to support various charities and programs in the area that help children in their educational, medical or cultural activities. By taking an IFC tour you have a good time and do good things for the Mexican community.

From a Small Acorn

Margaret Mead’s famous saying “ Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world” has been very true for the International Friendship Club (IFC). In 1986 a small group of thoughtful, committed ex-pats in Puerto Vallarta decided to raise money so that they could provide free medical services to babies and young people suffering with cleft palates who lived here. They hit on the idea of charging money to other ex-pats and tourists to see some of the interesting homes in town and so the IFC Home Tours were created.

Thirty-one years later the Home Tours sell around 3,000 tickets in the five months from November to March to residents and visitors and all of the profits are used to fund the club’s cleft palate program and to help many other charities and programs of the club. But the club employs just one paid employee, its fabulous office manager, Josué, and the rest of the organization is run by a dedicated and effective group of volunteers.

The Board of Directors consists of the usual suspects: the esteemed president, a vice president, treasurer, secretary and a director at large. This group oversees a large financial budget and is responsible to the state of Jalisco to make sure the club keeps its charitable status by submitting the required reports on time and in Spanish. The board meetings are attended by a host of other leaders within the club who chair various committees.

Eight of the charities IFC supports come under the heading of “Education” and include Volcanes Education Project, SETAC, the American School, the British American School and Corazon de Niña. Each member of this committee is responsible for liaising with a particular charity and making sure that the financial aid given by IFC is spent according to the proposals that they submit.

Eight more volunteers serve on the Charities Liaison Committee. Their job is to make sure that IFC’s contributions on the Social Services side of the business are spent according to the club’s expectations. These charities include CANICA (kids with cancer), Clinica Santa Barbara (a family rehabilitation clinic), Pasitos de Luz ( a free physiotherapy clinic for handicapped kids) and various programs distributing food, clothes and school supplies.

IFC Home Tours needs a small army of volunteers to ensure that the homes are treated with respect and that the paying customers have an enjoyable and safe experience. Volunteers find the homes, negotiate with the bus company, sell tickets, write nametags and act as docents. The chair of this group also sits on the IFC advisory board.

One of the reasons to join IFC is to meet new friends and to enjoy old ones and the Events Committee is charged with organizing the opening brunch, Christmas Party, closing brunch and any other bright ideas that are submitted for their consideration. They arrange for the venue, choose the menu, hire musicians, sell tickets, and wheedle prizes for raffles and report to the Board.

The club has an office and clubhouse where meetings, lectures, classes, bazaars and events take place. The place is old and always in need of repair, maintenance and new equipment, so IFC’s Facilities Manager puts out chairs and stacks them afterwards, orders the bar supplies, runs the A/V equipment, makes sure the A/C is working and keeps the place spic and span. He’s a member of the advisory board.

The web master keeps the club’s web page current, which is a huge task as the information on it needs changing weekly or, sometimes, daily. He also keeps the accounting straight as it relates to transactions put through the PayPal account.

Another volunteer, who writes two articles each week for both this paper handles the publicity duties for the club. A brave attempt is also made to keep the various on-line media outlets reasonably current.

The International Friendship Club was formed with the intent of it being a club where people could socialize and, at the same time, contribute to the less fortunate locals in the town of Puerto Vallarta. The founders of the club would be surprised at the results of their efforts. From their small acorn a huge “oak tree” has grown to encompass not only the flagship cleft palate program that is still a necessity here, but a dental program in Boca de Tomatlan, a free English program for Mexicans, distribution of much needed supplies to the poorest of colonias and a myriad of educational, medical and cultural charities. Please check out the website www.ifcvallarta.com

