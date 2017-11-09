The International Friendship Club’s Start of “The Season”

If you, like your intrepid reporter, have just escaped from the land of snow and ice and come back home to this idyllic place on the shores of the warm Pacific, I’m sure you’re looking for an excuse to have a cerveza or a margarita or just a nice meal under the palm trees. We’re in luck! The International Friendship Club (IFC) is holding its opening brunch on Sunday 12th at the ever-popular River Café and, tonight, the 9th, one of the educational organizations that IFC supports, the Volcanes Community Project is kicking off the season of wining and dining with a lovely evening at Casa Karma Boutique Hotel. Here are the details.

Volcanes Kids Education Project…TONIGHT!

Come enjoy a romantic evening under the stars tonight at 6:00pm to benefit the Volcanes Kids Education Program. The night will feature recording artist Freddie Alva and surprise guest performers. Eat, drink & dance the night away overlooking the beautiful sunset shore at Casa Karma Boutique Resort.

Exquisite hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar is available. This event will kick off the 2017-2018 Adopt Volcanes Campaign, which provides before and after school activities and education for over 350 children in one of the poorest colonias in Puerto Vallarta. Tickets are only $50 USD each. All of the proceeds for the event go to Volcanes.

Make a difference in even just one child’s life and you can change the world.

Please book your tickets now at living-vallarta.ticketleap.com/volcanes-childrens-project-fundraiser-at-casa-karma/ This is on the www.ticketleap.com site – search for Volcanes Benefit.

For more information, contact Jim Lee, Event Coordinator – jim@LivingVallarta.com or cell 322.306.7484.

International Friendship Club – Opening Brunch…SUNDAY…12th November

Everyone, not just members, is invited to greet old friends and meet new ones at the IFC opening brunch on Sunday morning at 10:00 at the River Café. Located downtown in the middle of the river…on the island.

The buffet brunch will serve all sorts of eggs, crepes, omelettes and Mexican dishes in the beautiful setting of the River Café, which is a perennial favourite with people in and visiting Puerto Vallarta. Tickets are $350 pesos each and are available at www.ifcvallarta.com …at the Special Events page or, if you are reading this late, at the door on Sunday morning.

It’s the official kick-off to the 31st season of IFC’s fun and fundraising. The club raises money for its cleft palate program, its dental outreach program and all sorts of charities, including the Volcanes project mentioned above. The very popular IFC Home Tours (see www.toursforvallarta.com) provides the bulk of the club’s income while fees from Spanish, Bridge and Yoga classes, lectures in Mexican history and politics, social bridge and social happy-hour provide the rest. See www.ifcvallarta.com .

Only A Week To Wait ?

If you are reading this on, say, Tuesday 14th November or later then you’ll have less than a week to wait for the start of the fabulous Home Tours run by the International Friendship Club (IFC).

Last season the IFC crew escorted 3,000 people on their Home Tours and raised hundreds of thousands of pesos to support the club’s cleft palate program, its dental outreach program and almost twenty charities in Puerto Vallarta, such as orphanages, the library, music groups, a day home for severely disabled kids and much needed food and home supplies for local food banks and families.

None of this support of local medical, educational and cultural facilities would be possible without the generous help of those home owners who open their homes for a few hours on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings to us and we are deeply grateful to them for doing so.

If you have a home that you think would of interest to our residents and visitors please contact Ann at aboughn@yahoo.com. She is always looking for homes that are unique and interesting, whether from the points of view of architecture, landscaping, location or interior design. You will choose which mornings are most convenient for you and how often your home will be open.

Your generosity will be very much appreciated by those children of Puerto Vallarta who will benefit. Thank you!

