Innovating dishes are the secret to the success of Chef Eduardo Estrella.

In the framework of the 23rd edition of the International Gourmet Festival, invited Chef Eduardo Armín Estrella Narváez presents at the River Cafe Restaurant, “Raíces Yucatecas con Sabor a Mar” where he delighted palates with traditional dishes such as black huitlacoche empanadas, a traditional sikil pak, black soups of venison tsik, stuffed cheese, Yucatecan lobster baked in banana leaf and cold coconut cream.

The official event was “Safari Gourmet”, a gastronomic tour of four restaurants lined up in downtown Puerto Vallarta. Here the tour began.

This being the first time that Estrella Narváez attends FIG 23 he was excited and commented that “I had not come to Puerto Vallarta before and I feel that this was the best time to arrive. To exchange words with the other chefs is extremely enriching. I return to my home with a lot of material.”

“My experience at River Cafe is was very supportive for chef to achieve the goal of the festival, which is to present very good dishes with unique characteristics. To achieve the goal I had to organize a very fast team to create the flavors and they learned the elaboration of each dish. “

He has participated in other festivals, recently he was going to be part of the Wine & Food Festival CDMX 2017 but due to the earthquake of September 19 the organizers postponed the date. He has won international competitions in institutions such as Renton Technical College and has been part of more than ten restaurants in the United States, one in Monterrey and several projects in Yucatan until opening “Kraken, Alta Cocina de Mar”, where he serves mostly seafood .

However, the time in his restaurant has not prevented him from innovating, such is the case of the traditional fish tikinchik, which he presented at this edition of the festival. Estrella Narváez changed the fish for shrimp with the same preparation as the fish. The original is seved with fried plantain and exchanged for banana puree with roquefort cheese and an achiote veloute. “I put different techniques into a dish but I try to preserve the ingredients,” he told the Tribuna de la Bahía.

A door opens for the world to know who Eduardo Estrella is, what about him, his roots, his origin and what he does in the kitchen. “It is very important because my restaurant will also benefit. I feel that it has given me success to encourage me to change flavors and give my own touches. Work with traditional products and give a more sophisticated turn to the familiar dishes, “he added without hesitation.

