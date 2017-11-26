HIV-AIDS Community Center Announces Red Ribbon Gala

SETAC, Puerto Vallarta’s HIV-AIDS Community Center, has announced “Red Ribbon Gala—A World Without AIDS for our Children,” a fundraising event to take place at Casa Karma Boutique Resort on Thursday, December 7, from 6 to 10 pm. “We are truly grateful for Casa Karma owners Georgia and Gholi Darehshori for their enthusiasm in creating such a wonderful environment for organizations like ours to connect with our community and be able to fulfill our mission,” commented Paco Arjona, Executive Director for the organization.

SETAC (www.setac.com.mx) is an organization devoted to reducing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in Jalisco’s coastal region and Banderas Bay, through education and behavior modification that encourages responsible sexual health decisions. “While many people tend to associate sexually transmitted infections in general—and HIV in particular—with the gay community, the fact is that many women are also affected. Consequently, their newborns are at risk,” commented Arjona. “By raising much-needed funds, we will be able to continue to provide our community with a safe, comfortable environment, and take advantage of our services, which include HIV rapid testing and counseling.”

Guests at the Red Ribbon Gala will enjoy a memorable oceanfront culinary experience thanks to the participation of several renowned local chefs, including Gerry Sandoval, Miguel Angel Caliz, and Bernard Güth from Trio and Vitea. In addition, a full evening of live entertainment will include The Voice alumna Hulda Hicks, the Argentinean duet Bohemia Viva, modern jazz singer-songwriter Spencer Day and singer-entertainer Amy Armstrong. The Gala will also feature a live auction of gifts sponsored by Casa Karma Boutique Resort, Garlands del Rio Bed & Breakfast, and The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, among others.

Tickets for “Red Ribbon Gala—A World Without AIDS for our Children” are $1,500 pesos per person. Sponsor Tables for ten guests each are $2,000 pesos per person, and include limousine transportation, courtesy of Riviera Limo. Tickets are available by calling (322) 224-1974. For more information, please email contacto@setac.com.mx.

Related