Gary Thompson´s Free Malecon Sculpture Tours Resume on Nov. 14th

This will be the twelfth season that the Free Malecon Sculpture Tour sponsored by Galeria Pacifico will occur every Tuesday morning at 9:30 starting at the Millennium sculpture next to the Hotel Rosita at the north end of the ocean promenade. The artist who created this bronze, Mathis Lidice, talks about it for twenty minutes while the tour attendees sit in chairs provided by the Hotel Rosita.

Pacifico´s owner, Gary Thompson, then takes the group along the Malecon and talks about each sculpture. In between the bronzes, Kevin Simpson, of the Peyote People and Colectika galleries, talks about the Huichol symbols that are formed by small black pebbles imbedded in the pavement.

During the previous eleven seasons the tour went as far as the San Pascual sculpture by Vitea Restaurant and then backtracked to see sculptures at the church and on Hidalgo Street. The tour then ended at Galeria Pacifico´s second floor location at 174 Aldama Street, where free beverages and printed information on the sculptures were provided, and often Jim Demetro would be there to talk about his sculptures on the Malecon.

The problem was that the tour was not ending until close to noon, and the combination of the distance and hot sun caused many people to drop out early. This meant that they missed some of the featured sculptures and also caused them to miss Jim Demetro talk about his bronzes, such as the Vallarta Dancers. Therefore, the morning tour will be shortened an hour to end at the gallery after seeing the Rotunda del Mar sculptures just 100 feet away.

A new sunset tour will start at 6:00 at the gallery on Thursday nights that goes south and terminates at the new Demetro Gallery and Studio near Jim´s burro sculpture in Lazaro Cardenas Park. The new tour starts on November 16th, but will be canceled because of American Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, and starting again on the 30th and every week until mid-April, which is also the end of the morning tours.

