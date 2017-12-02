Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Our amazing bay draws many to her. For me and so many others there is nothing more fun than an outing on the beautiful Banderas Bay. Last Friday, I was fortunate to be invited by friends (Thank you Dave and Lori) for a lovely cruise on a beautiful Hatteras MY75 (75 foot motor yacht) named “Aurora”, out of Nuevo Vallarta Marina. Conditions were amazing and the weather was perfect. With over 30 years experience, Owner / Captain Douglas Zakes began his career with MY100 – MY140; moving to owning several yachts and now the Aurora. Crew Captain Valentino (whom has 35+ years as captain) and Chef Luis both held the best energies and conversation whilst meeting everyone’s needs. A predetermined customized lunch and drinks are ordered to accommodate client’s tastes. I also noted everything was served on real dishes, glasses and cutlery. I love and support ECO friendly! Captain Doug takes the time / effort to pick up trash that floats in the marina and bay. THANK YOU!

They offer many trip options and larger crew to serve drinks, lunch, kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling, fishing, overnight romantic or fishing trips with clientele. The salon was plush and comfortable; the padded luxury on the fly bridge with loungers and with a helm station; another helm station on the main level. The padded deck up front made a comfortable place to lounge. Couples snuggled as we all enjoyed the sparkle of the PV lights on shore. Below the large master bedroom with a comfortable king bed; yep..I did lay on it to check it out! And master bath with full size bath tub! Four bathrooms and four staterooms; three births up front with one holding a large queen. I estimated about 37 people on our trip with plenty of room for everyone. The staff takes drone video by air and regular photos during the trip giving guests the video / photos on this all inclusive cruise. How wonderful! This allows you to have all of the fun without worring about photos or being attached to your phone all day. (That’s priceless!) With the best pricing on the bay you can afford the best on the bay! Check out “Aurora” at www.YachtCharterPuertoVallarta.com or send me an email at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com for more information. A stellar day on the Banderas Bay!

“Queen Liz” An excellent evening with good friends celebrating my amiga’s Liz Barrow birthday last Sunday. We were thrilled to experience “Gypsy Rumba” for their first show of the season at “The Palm Cabaret” in PV. Staying true to their soul’s music magic they did not disappoint! It began for Gypsy Rumba with guitarist / vocalist Cheko Ruiz and percussionist Alex Gonzalez; and now one of the very favorite bands around the bay, “Gypsy Rumba”. Award winning song writer Cheko has a voice that will melt your heart; clear, strong and filled with intense passion and joy. Alex carries an air of excitement and enthusiasm while playing his variety of drums and percussion instruments like no other. Alberto Ramirez, whom we all know as “Mimi”, on lead guitar, (whom you may also know from the amazing “Tatewari” from La Cruz), is incredibly talented and funny! Never have ever witnessed someone having so much fun playing an instrument and playing it so well! Talented female violinist Eugenia Prieto carries a fun stage presence with Emmanuel de la Rosa on a 6 string bass brings it all together for a most enjoyable evening of music. There is not a bad seat in the house at The Palm! Gypsy Rumba plays every Sunday…GOOD TIMES!

BITS OF INFO: Black Forest Restaurant.. Latcho and Andrea with the season kick-off at the Black Forest Restaurant in La Cruz Dec.1 -7:30 seating is limited so make your resos!

PICKLEBALL FUNRAISER LA CRUZ Pickleball is now part of the telesecundaria in La Cruz. The event is on Dec 16 at the Green Tomate, located on Camaron and Langosta. Tickets $150 includes a beer, a snack, music and fun. This should cover the costs for the school year. Tickets La Cruz Sunday Market /Amigos de La Cruz booth. More info call: Joan Gil 322-182-1161.

Bucerias Children’s Christmas at the Drunken Duck reminder Dec 4. Bringing Christmas for 2 decades and 8 years at the Duck! Doors open 2pm / Gecko Band at 3. Cash bar, door prizes, bottle draws; raffle items. Tickets $250 at YoYo Mo’s & Lujo’s. Bucerias Thursday Art Walk 7-9pm Fun checking out the art, mingling whilst sipping wine and snacking. San Pancho / Entreamigos Welcome Back Party Fundraiser Dec 4 at 5pm Mar Plata restaurant. Latcho and Andrea are playing! Proceeds go for new books for the library. Includes drink, apps and music. Cost info 332-142-5387. Reservations 311-258-4424.

Thanks so much for tuning in this week. Are you getting your online votes in on the Vallarta Tribune website for your favorite places? Perhaps you will win a gift certificate for voting and playing along. Have you checked out California Closets with SOLutions Mexico? LOVE!! If you would like any information or have any questions on anything I write please email me at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com . Check out our Fbook page Riviera Nayarit Fun for more fun and information. Give us a LIKE! Create a fun week. AHO!