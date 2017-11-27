Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! The Best of the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit Annual Choice Awards voting began last Thursday. It’s a great contest where anyone can vote online for their favorites in over 200 categories. The contest will be running for the next seven weeks. Businesses are donating gift certificates which will be awarded at the end of the contest to the folks that vote online for their favorites, so get voting! Simply go to our website at https://www.vallartatribune.com/ and click on the Annual Readers Choice Awards graphic on the top or right. Gift certificates include Black Forest Restaurant, Chica Locca, Esquina 22 Restaurant and Lounge, Encore, Luna Lounge and SOLutions Mexico, Mare Nostrom Restaurant & Bar just to name a few.

From this contest the Vallarta Tribune is creating a new Guide Book called, “The Best of the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit Guide” filled with information about our beautiful Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit area and the best businesses here. Copies to be distributed throughout the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit. The 5 top winners in each category will be listed in the guide as the “Best Of”. Unfortunately, I am not allowed to vote or be gifted any of the gift certificates! But, I can still give a shout out to one of my favorite beach restaurant and beach; Nahui Beach!!

This is one of my favorite local beaches and is where I go locally to enjoy “me time” with its long stretch of very flat beach, and the terrific food and service at Nahui Beach Restaurant. When I go out to eat I like to try the Huanchando, which is a whole Red Snapper; one of my very favorite dishes here in Mexico. I have to say that Nahui Beach Restaurant did not let me down! Fresh as fresh can get; this good sized Red Snapper was cooked perfectly! The service is always terrific and attentive, and I really relish the showers after a lovely swim in the ocean.

In case you’re wondering where Nahui Beach is, head north towards La Cruz de Huanacaxtle and continue onto the new Punta de Mita Hwy. There is clear signage for Nahui Beach. When you get to the end of the new paved exit, keep going on the dirt road about 300 yards and cross the old hwy. I guess they just could not pave that extra 300 yards! They also have several guards in the parking lot watching over the cars. It does not hurt their feelings to toss a tip their way when you exit. Unlike the old parking lot entrance, it’s an easy walk from the parking lot to the playa. Well, there is my vote for at least one or two categories!!

HELPING KIDS WITH CANCER: Pam Thompson is helping to restock the pantry for the kids with cancer. These are very poor families. Parents should ever have to worry about feeding a child, much less one that is fighting for their life. We are asking that when you go to the store pick up one extra item, rice, beans, box milk, canned tuna, pasta etc. Drop off points are Jody’s Bucerias across from Luna Lounge and the Bucerias Art Walk Plaza. Thanks to all who support this!

Something New in the Bucerias Neighborhood – I was over at Gecko Rent a Car getting my Jeep repaired the other day, and the jeep really needed cleaning AND I was hungry! Lalo mentioned Café Go-Zen, located right next to the Car Wash in Bucerias on Agustín Melgar #6. I had a green smoothie and vegetarian sandwich that was delicious, and nutritious! And, got the car washed while I chowed down. The car wash did an excellent job as well; perfecto!

Thanks for tuning in this week. If you have an interest in an advert in the Best of the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit Guide please contact me at CatPVTribune@Gmail.com . I’m happy to send all of the information your way, or set up a meeting. Wishing all of my American amigos out there a wonderful Thanksgiving this Thursday…It’s good for our soul to be grateful! AHO!