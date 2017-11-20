Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Season is on and the fundraising is getting in gear for the holidays. Feeding folks is always a priority no matter where you live. Locating the ingredients for despensas (the name for the bundle of food that is given) can be interesting. I read that Chedraui has prepackaged despensas for sale. The small are 50 pesos and the large are 100 pesos located at the end of the cereal aisle.

Folks have done a terrific job in donating for the “Baskets For Seniors” project and 99 baskets have been donated out of the 125 that are needed. These are handed out for Christmas extras. The supplies needed are: rice, beans, maseca (corn flour), oil, fideo (vermicelli type pasta, very thin little “itty-bits”), tomato purée, tuna, salt, sugar, and household soap.

Baskets can be dropped off between December 11 and 18, and they must be at which ever location no later than 6 pm on Monday, December 18. The drop off locations are in Bucerias at Yo Yo Mo’s, Luna Lounge, Lujo (where Diva’s used to be) and in La Cruz at BRITANNIA. The John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and the seniors of our community thank you for your generosity!!

Bucerias Free Spay and Neuter Clinic Dec 13-16 at Bucerias Bilingual Community Center. Animals should have no food or water 12 hours before surgery. The first 25 animals each day will be served. Owners should arrive between 8:30 and 9 am to drop off their cat or dog. Clinic runs Wed, Thurs, Fri from 9 am to 2 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon. I recommend getting there early as there are always an abundance of dogs. A huge thanks to the Pets for Life team: Dr Anthony, Leslie (vet tech), Dr Poly, Dr Pacheco.



Open Auditions- Amigos De La Cruz is Looking For You! If you enjoy acting or have always wanted to try it, this is your chance. There is no experience required, only the desire to have fun. I had so much fun a few years back acting for a couple of the plays! Try out for this year’s play, “Whose Wives Are They Anyway” by Michael Parker on Sunday, Dec 10 @ 11:30 – 12:30 or Monday, Dec 11@ 11:30 – 12:30 at Langosta DIEZ restaurant in La Cruz. Roles for three males, five females. Show will run Feb 27 to March 7, 2018 in La Cruz. If interested but you are not able to come to the open auditions/not here yet, please contact Becky: Buceriasbecky@ gmail.com or Patricia: Spencerp@live.ca (crew volunteers are needed too.) 329-295-5417.

The Amgios de La Cruz are also looking for singers for their “NAME THAT TUNE” shows; Sherry Jacobs – Director. Open try-outs to be held Sun. Dec 10 @ 1:00- 2:00p.m. Or Mon Dec 11 @ 1:00-2:00 at Langosta DIEZ restaurant in La Cruz. Please come prepared to sing a couple of show tunes, your choice, and bring piano music (for our pianist) or CD accompaniment.

Pickleball Clinic at the La Cruz Marina…It’s the newest rage! Pickleball takes a bit of practice. Come to the Pickleball clinic Thursday, Nov 16 at 10am with Johnny Davalos. Cost:100p. Loaner rackets are provided if needed. Johnny Davalos:322 112 0996 or Joan Gil 322 182 1161 giljoan6@gmail.com

Holiday Fundraisers

Bucerias Children’s Christmas Program/John Ozello Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid

Come and have fun on December 4, 2017 at the Drunken Duck for an afternoon of fun and entertainment in support of the Bucerias Children’s Christmas Program. It’s the 8th year the event has been hosted by The Drunken Duck, bringing Christmas to the children for Bucerias. Doors open at 2 pm with live music by the Gecko Band beginning at 3 with a cash bar, door prizes, bottle draws and plenty of raffle items available at the event. Its fun and WIN-WIN!

Beta Sigma Phi Easy Entertaining Christmas Boutique, Saturday December 9, 9:30-1pm, Lazaro Cardenes #53 Bucerias: Get help with all of the cooking and preparing this season for your holiday with Beta Sigma Phi doing the work for you! In addition to baked treats, you will find gourmet homemade frozen meals east to pop in the oven and amaze your guests effortlessly. Enjoy homemade eggnog and Christmas carols as you shop!

A Bit of New News: Mare Nostrum Restaurant has a new location in La Cruz as of this summer; Camaron #200. Open from 12 noon to 11pm with a wonderful Mediterranean cuisine. Enjoy the live music on Sundays 3:30 to 5:30 with La Patrona and saxophonist Cesar Valasquez Wednesdays 7-9pm. Happy hour is every day. For more info call 329-295-6388.

Events for the PV Chamber Orchestra concert season! Sunday December 17th at American School Marina Vallarta, Monday December 18 at Paradise Community Hall, (next to Harkness institute and San Javier hospital) in Nuevo Vallarta. Tickets at the door. Start time 8pm, to be confirmed. The PVCO is encouraging new musicians to come forward. The only prerequisite is that you have your own instrument, can play to a proficient level and can read music. Contact Director Daniel Oliveros: 322-105-8344. All rehearsals are in English and Spanish.

Thanks for tuning in this week. I have had some car repairs since coming home. I have tried a lot of different mechanics and place. Now, I always go to Gecko Car Rental in Bucerias. A lot of folks don’t know they fix cars…the best service! Thanks Gecko! For any questions or comments please email me at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com AHO!!