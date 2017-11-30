How was everyone’s Thanksgiving? Mine was amazing thanks to friend and colleague Pat Wagner’s wizardry in the kitchen. About a dozen of us feasted for hours on turkey, a huge ham, veggies, salads, freshly baked breads – three or four of them and five different desserts. A beautiful home, great guests, wonderful food; we are truly thankful – my sister and I especially because neither of us cook but we sure can and did eat. Pat and Tom, mil gracias.

Had lunch at the Vallarta Cigar Factory last week with friend and brilliant tech writer Bill Makley. The food was excellent, as always, and nearly as good as the company!

This coming Sunday, December 3rd is Opening Night of “Buyer and Cellar” starring Cesar Bravo and directed by Alain Perreault. What a formidable team Cesar and Alain have become in Vallarta. Their company Perro Bravo has brought Equus and Princesas Desesperadas – two incredibly disparate productions to Vallarta. I think Cesar is immensely talented and I doubt there’s a role he can’t play. I am looking forward to “Buyer and Cellar”; join me at Incanto, this Sunday at 7 pm.

An important event at Casa Karma happens December 7th. Owner Georgia told me all about it over lunch last week and is urging people to attend. Monies raised at the Red Ribbon Gala go towards creating a ‘world without AIDS for our children’. SETAC has been at the forefront of the fight against AIDS for years and they have definitely made a dent. I remember when Vallarta held the dubious distinction of having the highest incidences of AIDS cases in the world. We are now so far down that ladder we barely rank. SETAC is one of the major reasons Vallarta is safer for both sexes, gay or straight and now it’s time to take care of mother’s with HIV and their children. For tickets email contacto@setac.com.mx. Go, have a great time with incredible food, entertainment and the beauty of Casa Karma.

Saving the street animals of Vallarta has been close to Yvonne’s heart since she moved to our city years ago. Her gala event – Frida 3 – happens at her enormous Casa Yvonneka in Alta Vista at 7 pm, December 9th. Years ago, Vallarta was overrun with stray dogs in particular (cats are better at hiding). It was heartbreaking to see them. And, they were everywhere! The generosity of expatriates like Yvonne Kalman and her volunteers have changed the public face of Vallarta and the lives of countless dogs and kitties. Get tickets (and do come dressed as Frida Kahlo or Diego Rivera!) at Galeria Dante or Matthias.pv@gmail.com or call him at: 311 2130038.

“Greater Tuna” opened last week starring Incanto owner Tracy Parks and Ron Spencer playing 22 characters between them. Go and see this hilarious play even if you’ve seen it before! Set is new, costumes funny as hell and the dialogue will stay with you long after the performance is done. It will, it will.

Off to Guadalajara for a couple of days with my sister, Patrice, so we’ll see you on the flip side From Here.