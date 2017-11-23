Thanksgiving is now if you are holding this paper in your hands on Thursday. This year, in particular, I am celebrating Life. My own, specifically. To paraphrase my Mexican doctor, who said to me, “You should be dead; find some gratitude.” Okay, okay.

It isn’t hard to find in Vallarta – simple beauty is everywhere you look. Add to that, lovely weather for which I am grateful on an hourly basis coming from Canada and its wretchedly cold winters.

Dear friends, like Wanda Grift with whom I lunched at Coco Tropical last week, are slowly coming back to their winter home. How lucky and grateful am I to call this city homr every day?

Others, the Demetro family,for example, have invited me into their new gallery next to Page in the Sun to display my silk collars and a few pairs of earrings. Such great sculptors Jim and his daughter Christina; the Vallarta Dancers and Bernardo the Burro across from Demetro Galeria in Parque Lazaro Cardenas are just two gifts from them to the city of Vallarta. The opening of their gallery last week was very well attended. Stop by there soon!

At Incanto this weekend, the long-anticipated return of “Greater Tuna”, starring Tracy Parks and Ron Spencer, starts at 7 pm, Friday, November 24th. Be prepared to laugh until you weep.

PechaKucha begins its third volume with host Paco Ojeda on Monday, the 27th at 8:20 pm, also at the theatre in Incanto. I wonder who Paco will have dazzle us this time?

Jim Eckardt announces two cooking classes: November 28 and another on the 30th. Both will be held at Venustiano Carranza 466, the same location of Saturday’s fab Market, Three Hens & A Rooster. Tuesday’s course is about creating “Tapas for all Occasions” and Thursdays will concentrate on “Holiday Treats for the Sweet Tooth”. Get particulars from Jim Eckardt on Facebook or email me and I’ll put you in touch.

My sister, Patrice, is here visiting from Alberta for her longest stay ever in the 26 years I’ve lived here. For her, I am the most grateful of sisters. And, thanks to all of you for reading, From Here.

www.vallartatribune.com/best-vallarta-2018 Vote and win!