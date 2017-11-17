Do you have a favourite beach to spend the day and drink the best margaritas ever? Starting this week, the voting begins in over 200 categories: When the results are in, The Tribune will print an amazing comprehensive “Best of Banderas Bay” guide book. Winners of the Pata Salada awards will be announced early 2018.

Big shout out to “Franks Fix-it Services” (on Facebook). He was so kind and helpful with immediate answers to some baffling questions I had about my gas dryer. From all appearances, there isn’t much Frank can’t repair so check him out!

Last Tuesday was this season’s debut of Latcho and Andrea at Incanto’s Theatre, and I am happy to say they are playing at 7 pm every Tuesday until Easter. I can’t count the times I have heard them perform over the last 20 plus years; I never get tired of watching their passionate interaction and hearing the stories behind the songs. They have become slightly sophisticated (a bow to Tracy’s wonderful setting) but they steadfastly remain Vallarta’s fiery Blonde Gypsies.

The Vallarta Garden Club’s first meeting of this season will take place Thursday, November 16 at 5 pm at Incanto. Everyone is welcome to come, have a drink and meet some interesting people and find out what, where and how the Garden Club is making Vallarta lovelier every single day of the year.

At 7 pm, same evening, stop by for the opening of the “Demetro Galleria” located on Lazaro Cardenas right across from the Park’s gazebo. If you have marveled at the “Vallarta Dancers” on the Malecon or watched your grandkids climb all over ‘Bernardo’ the burro in Parque Lazaro Cardenas, stop in and meet the sculptor – Jim Demetro, and his beautiful wife, Eva. Jim, in collaboration with Gary Thompson, owner of Galeria Pacifico (Happy 30th Anniversary, Gary!), are combining the launch of a Sunset Sculpture Walk that will end at Demetro Galeria every Thursday throughout season, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. You can expect some painters to be on hand and…me. The entire Demetro family, dear friends for 17 years, have invited me to put a few of my silk collars and Mixto earrings on display alongside their distinguished artists’ work. That I am deeply honored goes without saying. Stop by Thursday night, have some wine and meet some very cool artists!

I have a lot of work to do in my studio so that’s it From Here!