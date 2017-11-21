Finland’s First Flight Arrives In Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit

The first direct commercial flight from Finnair arrived on Sunday, November 5, straight from Helsinki, Finland, with a total of 297 passengers on board and the intent of transporting over four thousand more to the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region over the course of the next 20 weeks.

The A350 arrived at the Lic. Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport at 18:28 hrs after 12 hours and 15 minutes of flight, having flown 9,952 kilometers over the Norwegian Sea, Greenland and Baffin Bay Canada and the United States of America.

Finnair has flown charter flights from Helsinki to Puerto Vallarta in the past, but this is the first programmed Finnair direct flight from Finland to Mexico. Between 2015 and now, over 15,000 Finnish travelers have come to Mexico.

Upon arrival at the airport, the passengers and the crew were warmly welcomed by tourism authorities from Jalisco and Nayarit.

The Finnish ambassador to Mexico, Roy Eriksson, and the staff of the Finnish consulate in Guadalajara were also present.

“The increase of frequencies during the next year depends on the success of this route, that is to say, this is a test flight; the cost is relatively low, so we expect this to be a complete success in the Nordic region,” he commented.

Eulalio Coronado Mendoza, Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism, commented the flight is a result of over two years’ of work between the federal government, the Finnish government and the Mexico Tourism Board.

“This represents the possibility of receiving tourists via a direct flight from Europe, offering a more direct connection for tourists from Finland, Russia or any area of Northern Europe, in general, in a very convenient way with a trip of some 12 hours,” says Eulalio Coronado Mendoza, Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism. “Without a doubt this is a great advantage for the destination, which will continue in its positioning and the diversification of the market.

About the flight

Finnair flies to Puerto Vallarta-Nayarit from November 5, 2017 through March 18, 2018, on a weekly basis every Sunday; it’s expected to generate at least 20,000 room nights.

