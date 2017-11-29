Find an original piece of Puerto Vallarta

Just off the charming Basilio Badillo Street you’ll find the gallery of Kathleen Carrillo, Califonia native who calles Valalrta home each winter. Her gallery is well worth a visit to engage in some beautiful art, great conversation, a glass of wine, maybe even take something with you for back home or for your new space here in Puerto Vallarta.

When we visited the gallery Kathleen shared with us some thoughts about her tropical life. She lives half of the year in San Diego where she works all summer in her studio on new works to bring back to the gallery in Puerto Vallarta. She shared that her new work “Celebrates The Colorful Magic Of Life” is reflective of Puerto Vallarta.

“Well I have finally settled into my Puerto Vallarta life after working hard creating new work in my California studio all summer.”

“It is a struggle to make my initial re-entry as there is such a lot to do to prepare for the season and to make sure that the works of Colorful Magic I am creating have an honored place to share with all of you that visit the gallery.”

“After all of the hustle and bustle, finally the magic of this amazing place kicks into high gear. I love my life in this lovely tropical paradise and my work is very influenced by the colors, the rhythms, the beautiful culture and the hustle and bustle of a sweet little Mexican life. The paintings that I create about this beloved town, come from my memories while I am in my California studio, and speak of balmy nights, energetic joy, dancing, and unleashed loving of places, sounds, smells, tastes, people and of course, romance!

“As the weather begins to shift, life becomes nectar in this wonderland. I hope you take the time to stop by the gallery.”

The gallery is open mornings and evenings as well as during the Southside Shuffle. First Shuffle will be Friday, November 17 from 6-10 pm.

Kathleen Carrillo Galleries is located on Constitucion just off of Basilio Badillo right next to Banderas Bay Trading Company in Old Town, Puerto Vallarta.

If you need directions on how to find the Kathleen Carrillo Gallery just call in Mexico +52 322 222 9879 or her San Diego number +1 858 261-8129 KathleenCarrilloGalleries.com

PHOTO:

PV Romance, an original acrylic on canvas

PV Romance, is an original Acrylic on Canvas 36×48 and is still available, prints also available.

