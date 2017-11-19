Featured Property of the Week: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

One of a kind beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath, at the famous Grand Venetian! Fabulous views to the ocean from the terrace.

This spacious unit has an open floor plan and a custom high-end kitchen featuring granite counter, custom cabinets and center Island with bar seating and dimmer lighting details throughout.

The master bedroom has beautiful mountain views from the 20th floor. The beachfront amenities are superb in the development including gym with spa, very affordable restaurant with great food, five full size swimming pools with jacuzzis, three rec. rooms, deeded parking, deeded storage, manicured gardens, tennis court, 24/7 security.

Private beach. A unit you must see!

Grand Venetian 2008

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1098 sq.ft.

Asking $435,000 usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/grand-venetian-2008/

