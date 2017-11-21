Entreamigos is open once again! 

After a busy summer workshop series and a September break, we are excited to announce that the doors of Entreamigos are open once again!

Classes and workshops have started for kids and we already have waiting lists! But not to despair because even more classes will soon come on the schedule as we move into action. Our Tuesday and Thursday art classes and reading clubs are always open for anyone who drops by.

The Entreamigos library has 8,000 volumes in our bilingual library. The library is open and free for anyone who would like to stop in, check out a book or just hang out.

If you are on your way back to San Pancho this season you can always support us by bringing books in Spanish, large floor puzzles for our library, backpacks and school supplies for our students and of course, anything extra as a donation to our second hand store, Recicla Shop. We look forward to seeing you!

Entreamigos community center is located at Ave. Tercer Mundo #12, San Francisco (San Pancho), Nayarit

info@entreamigos.org.mx

www.entreamigos.org.mx

