Editor’s notes: Events. Events. Events. And Turkey.

Happy Thanksgiving to all the Americans in town. I am a little jealous of your giant turkey dinner and with all the trimmings but grateful that you’re going to share it with me. You can email my invitation to editor[at]vallartatribune.com.

Last weekend I attended the Punta Mita Foundation fundraiser – Taste of Punta Mita at the Kapuri Beach Club in the Four Seasons Resort. I sampled so much delicious food from the many restaurants and businesses in the area – my favourite was probably the tacos from Tuna Blanca, plated and served by Mr. Thierry Blouet himself. The pizza from KM5 in Higuera Blanca was also fantastic. It was an enlightening reminder that there are excellent businesses up and down the coast worth exploring.

Aside from turkey eating day, we have some big events happening this weekend worth mentioning. It is Galeria Pacifico’s 30th Anniversary on Friday evening from 6-10 pm at 174 Aldama in Centro. On Saturday is the Corazon de Niña Fashion Show at El Dorado on Los Muertos beach. Sirena Reina will be there with her beach fashions. Tickets are $500 and include a light lunch. More details on page 14.

On Monday evening we have the 3rd rendition of PechaKucha. This is an engaging evening with stories and proposals presented by some of the smartest people in Vallarta. I highly recommend you check it out at Incanto at from 7-9pm.

Coming up on December 6 the Puerto Vallarta Rotary Club is holding a fundraising breakfast at the River Cafe on Isla Cuale to raise funds for 600 scholarships and for the 34 teens living with cancer that they support. 500 pesos includes breakfast. ClubRotario.sur@gmail.com for more details. Lot more of details about upcoming fundraisers and events in the pages of this week’s Vallarta Tribune.

Last week we launched the Best of Banderas Bay and Rivera Nayarit Reader’s Choice Awards, and we’ve had some great entries already – very creative responses. There are a ton of excellent prizes including a week’s stay at Villa del Palmar Flamingos with a dinner and show at Luna Lounge. You still have seven weeks to fill in your ballots! Visit www.vallartatribune.com/best-vallarta-2018 to get started.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks when we publish some ‘Best of’ articles from locals who have years of wisdom and insight into what makes this place so special.

Have a great weekend!

Safe travels,

Madeline

