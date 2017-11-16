Editor’s Note: All the Tacos. All the Beer. Don’t try to stop me.

The week I’ve been waiting for is finally here – the 2nd Annual Taco Festival at the Stadium and the Brewmaster Festival at the Cultural Centre. I will never fit those jeans again. Let’s just be honest.

Aside from these spectacular events, today (Thursday, November 16, 2017) the Vallarta Tribune launches its first annual Reader’s Choice Awards – head onl over here to vote!

Until January 11th you can vote for the ‘Best of everything’ in the area you are most familiar with, you can vote in the general ‘Best of’ categories, or you can vote in all of it. Regardless, you’ll be helping to create the most comprehensive guide of professional, high quality, expert, safe and secure, romantic and secret places, things and people in the Bay of Banderas and up the Riviera Nayarit. It’s the all-inclusive guide to enjoying our piece of paradise. As an appreciation for your time – we have a ton of really impressive prizes to be awarded at the end of the voting. This is your opportunity to tell everyone how you really feel!

Which is what some people did this past week in their emails to the editor. We published a slightly raw editorial on relations in Mexico that garnered a response demanding that I shut down this contributor because this is an entertainment publication and not a place for ideas! (I might be paraphrasing). Apparently, this person doesn’t know what happens when you tell me what to do…

Seriously, you can be upset at something written here but you don’t get to tell me how to run the newspaper. Thankfully that was only one email and the rest were quite lovely. It would appear the majority want to read editorial that gives them something to chew on.

Short of learning Spanish, it’s challenging to find anything that doesn’t only extolled the virtues of this country because tourism is key, but for those of us who live here, I think it’s important that we understand the culture and communities who have so kindly adopted us. And for those of you who are visiting, I think it benefits all of us when you have a broader understanding of Mexico. Which is why I fill these pages each week with different voices that you wouldn’t otherwise hear.

I want you to see that Mexico is so much more than all-inclusive resorts and cheap souvenirs. Mexico is a country that welcomes everyone, that shows its hospitality at all times. It is one of the most bio-diverse countries on the plant. It has a history that rivals the ancient Egypt, Greece, and China. The art and culture are both elegant and authentic. The food is recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage – only France shares this honour.

Okay, so now I’m a little ranty – but I have tried to balance the Tribune as a place to get the entertainment news as well as informative and educational information, and I hope you appreciate it. Actually, I know most of you do as I only get one or two nasty emails a year.

Back to the fluff. So many things happening around the bay and Riviera Nayarit. Please get out and support local events, local businesses and most of all, remember to vote.

With much appreciation, safe travels.

Madeline

