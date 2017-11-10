Editor’s Notes

How about that weather shift? It tricked me. I pulled out the duvet and throws, excited to have a well made (with matching linens) bed again, only to find that the cool fall air was a hoax and the temperatures rocketed up to the high 90s and according to my hair, it was also very humid. We grabbed the dogs and escaped to Playa Destiladeras just past La Cruz. It is one of the best beaches in Mexico. It is long and flat with shallow waters that extend for further than I’m comfortable going out. It does get some tides you have to be aware of, particularly in the late afternoons, but otherwise, it’s the perfect beach.

There is a decent restaurant with bathrooms and a shower (now 10 pesos to use – aye muy caro!) to rinse off the sand and salt. Or you can rent a table and chairs down on the beach and enjoy the vendors who pass by with fresh cut fruit, raw oysters, bread and other snacks.

We recently decided to make a beach kit, and now in our car, we pack an umbrella, two chairs and a cooler, just in case. You never know when the urge to hit the beach will strike. Best to be prepared.

If you haven’t been to see the Pixar movie Coco – I highly recommend it. Even if you don’t speak much Spanish, you’ll have no problem understanding this adorable and poignant film about the Dia de Muertos and the strong bonds of the Mexican family. Bring tissues as there is not a dry eye in the house by the end. It is beautifully rendered with such fine attention to detail. It’s a real treat to watch. If you appreciate traditional Mexican artisans, you’ll love the embroidery on the blouses and the designs on the alebrijes. Go early because it was sold out the first two shows we tried to attend.

This weekend is the start of the International Festival Gourmet events, now in their 23rd season. From November 10 – 19, twenty-seven restaurants and hotels in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Tepic will offer special menus created by visiting international chefs. If you are a foodie, this is a great festival to try new exciting flavours in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the area. Visit their website at festivalgourmet.com to see all the details.

Starting on Saturday is the 3rd Annual Int’l Tattoo Convention. Over 100 artists are visiting this weekend many recognized around the world as masters of their craft. A tattoo for a souvenir perhaps or maybe that sleeve your mother wouldn’t let you get. You can find more details in the Events Calendar on page 19.

If you are hosting an event that you would like included in the newspaper. Send me an email with the details, and if you have it pre-formatted, I’ll love you forever. You can also post it online at www.vallartatribune.com/list-event-free and it will be emailed to our online fans.

You may have noticed some ads promoting the upcoming Best of Banderas Bay Reader’s Choice Awards… that is coming up on November 16. You will be able to vote for your favourite businesses, destinations, people and more. It’s over 200 categories, but don’t worry you don’t have to fill them all out.

Voters will be entered to win some great prizes including a week-long vacation at the Villa Palmar Flamingos Resort in Nuevo Vallarta. We also have dinners, gift certificates, tours and more. This award is open to everyone. You do not have to be an advertiser or a resident; we want to build the most comprehensive guide we can for locals and visitors to truly benefit from all our knowledge. So visit www.vallartatribune.com/best-vallarta-2018 for all the details and check back next week when we kick it all off!

Until next week, stay cool.

Safe travels,

Madeline

