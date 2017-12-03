D’Petalos and Luciana Cura Morales

This week I am excited to introduce one of my dearest friends and an amazing local designer; Luciana Cura Morales of LCM Creaciones. Originally from Argentina, Luciana has been in Mexico for seven years. Yesterday we sat down to discuss her inspiration, and her fabulous designs.

VT: Did you always know you wanted to be a designer?

LCM: Yes, ever since I was little girl I knew I wanted to create. I started making clothing for my dolls, and then moved on to playing with different fabrics, and taking apart and redesigning my own clothing. Soon I was sewing my own clothing from scratch and from there I continued to expand my production, eventually creating and selling my line.

VT: What is your favorite place to draw inspiration from?

LCM: My love of fashion inspires me and moves to me to create my own unique designs.

VT: What is your favorite part of your process?

I love learning, and I am continually expanding my knowledge of the world of fashion and other designers.

VT: Do you have one design that is your all time favorite?

LCM: My favorite piece of all time is a design I call D’Petalos; skirt-pants. Super comfortable flowing pants that have a stretch waist, they fit any body type. This design in particular is very special to me, and I truly felt inspiration flowing through me when I conceived of it.

VT: Where can we find your clothing?

LCM: My designs are available in Eccentrica downtown Puerto Vallarta, Mita Mita in Punta Mita, amongst other retail stores, and I set up my booth every Thursday at the Marina Art and Market right in front of Brazil Steak house.

Thank you so much Luciana! I look forward to following your evolution in the future!

For more information, sales and custom orders contact Luciana Cura Morales: lucianac_morales@hotmail.com

Look good, feel good,

Kimberly Rei

